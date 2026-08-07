A woman is going viral online after allegedly dining and dashing at the Grand Hyatt inside Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, but she claimed her father was staying at the hotel and that the meal could be charged to his room.

Featured Video

The hotel manager, who appears to be the person who contacted police based on the clip reshared by X user @Serenitee_Sam, allegedly became suspicious after noticing the woman had been inside the hotel several times before. This time, however, she sat down and ordered a meal.

Her total came out to about $66, but instead of paying the bill, she reportedly wrote “Room 314” on it so the staff could charge the room where she claimed her father was staying.

Turns out writing down a hotel room number isn't the same thing as having someone in it willing to pay.



A $66 meal at the Grand Hyatt inside Dallas Fort Worth International Airport allegedly ended with handcuffs after a woman charged her bill to Room 314—but hotel staff found… https://t.co/H5tziJUI3M pic.twitter.com/0jR6ZeljBS — ✨️Serenitee♡Sam✨️ (@Serenitee_Sam) August 6, 2026

Advertisement

The Hotel Room She Tried to Charge Was Empty

After the woman left the hotel without paying the bill, the manager learned the room she attempted to charge it to was not occupied and contacted police.

According to the clip, officers told hotel staff they would look around for the woman and eventually found someone matching the description they were given inside the airport. When officers questioned her about the unpaid bill, she insisted her father was going to pay for it. They explained that no one was staying in the room number she provided and asked if she could pay the bill herself.

The woman said she didn’t have any form of payment on her but claimed she was waiting for her father to come down because he also had her passport. The officers continued to explain that no one was staying in the room, but the woman continued to insist that her father was up there. But moments later, her story then changed, and she claimed that if the bill was not paid by the person in the room, a bartender named David would cover it.

Advertisement

The patience these officers have for these crazy people is impressive. — His Devine Shadow (@ESchillup) August 6, 2026

So, the officers then went to the bar to confirm whether the bartender had agreed to pay the bill, but according to the clip, he said he had not agreed to any such arrangement. The woman and the officers continued going back and forth a little more, with police warning her that she would be arrested for theft of service if she didn’t pay the bill.

She appeared surprised and questioned how someone could be arrested over a hamburger. However, the officers explained that failing to pay for the services she received could, in fact, result in an arrest. The clip ends with officers placing the woman in handcuffs as she continued questioning why she was being arrested. “In what country do you do that?” she asks the officers as she’s being escorted down the hallway.

So….we don’t realize that this woman is not all the way there. ? — Ophelia Mozee (@hyewxjk) August 6, 2026

Advertisement

When they reached the elevators, the woman’s comments went even farther left field when she told an officer she wanted to be placed somewhere safer rather than standing in the hallway near the elevators. When the officer asked what she meant, she responded, “I am a god.”

While one person attempted to make light of the situation, writing, “The restaurant owner should also be arrested, $34 for a hamburger is criminal,” another commenter focused on the woman's behavior, writing, “So….we don’t realize that this woman is not all the way there.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the claims made by those involved. The article is based on the viral clip and public reactions shared online.