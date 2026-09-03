Server’s Reaction to 35% Tip Sparks Debate Over America’s Tipping Culture

A TikTok video from creator @itsalliebrown, which had gathered more than 310,000 views and over 2,600 comments at the time of writing, shows the server dancing in her restaurant's kitchen after receiving a 35% tip.

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Celebrating the moment on camera snowballed into something bigger once the comment section shifted toward a broader argument about whether American tipping norms have gone too far.

Reactions to the video echoed disputes that have played out in other viral tipping posts recently. A Taverna Opa Orlando employee said in a separate video that a party of 15 left $50 on a $700 bill after arriving 15 minutes before closing, telling viewers, "For those who don't tip, don't go out."

A Reddit post about Oakland's Burdell restaurant's mandatory 20% service charge drew a similar wave of frustration last winter, with diners and commenters split over whether businesses or customers bear responsibility for paying service workers fairly.

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@itsalliebrown just had a FIRE lunch shift thank yewww ♬ original sound - nai

In the comments, several users raised the same underlying question that showed up in those earlier posts: whether tipping in the U.S. functions more like a hidden tax than a reward for good service. One commenter saw it as a matter of social pressure rather than generosity, writing, "i dont get americas tipping culture, is it like a tax now and not a tip? no i meant some americans think its mandatory to tip and if they dont tip theyll be mad as hell so they act like its a tax" [sic].

Another commenter agreed with that observation and argued the system, not individual diners, was at fault. They wrote, "pretty much, yes. its is expected and stupid. there is no reason it has to be this way other than greed" [sic].

One commenter noted that tipped workers in the U.S. often earn a reduced base wage that assumes tips will make up the difference. They wrote, "'tipping culture' doesn't apply to severs btw! because they get paid like 3 dollars an hour, so they are depending on your tips!" [sic].

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Another commenter said they personally tip between 20% and 25% regardless of the debate, as they saw it as a baseline expectation tied to service quality. They wrote, "As a Gen Z I always try to tip 20-25%, it's literally the least you can do if the service wasn't garbage."

One commenter offered a comparison from outside the U.S., describing a different system entirely. They wrote, "whats the normal tipping amount😭 I'm Australian and we pay servers a livable wage so tipping is non existent 😭 the closest you'd get is rounding up a bill by like, 2 bucks."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact tip amount or restaurant location shown in this video beyond what was displayed on screen. The details above reflect the account shared by @itsalliebrown on TikTok, supplemented by previous Daily Dot reporting on tipping disputes involving Taverna Opa Orlando and Burdell in Oakland, California.