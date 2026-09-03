‘Get Your Finances in Order’: TikToker Says People Should Stop Dating Until They Have Healed and Stabilized Their Lives

An influencer advised her followers against dating unless they’re fully mature so they don’t lose what they’re probably not ready for. Her advice on TikTok has received over 2 million views and over 3,000 comments.

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‘JayBug,’ who goes by @jaylah.iman on TikTok, drew significant engagement in the comments after sharing her insights into what maturity truly is. The woman claimed that many people struggle to see the benefit of not dating while figuring out their own lives.

She advised, “It just might be best that you take some time to fully heal, develop some discipline, and to actually get your life on track.” She intended to help people prioritize the goals they’ve set for themselves.

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She said that losing focus during this period of self-development would result in being sidetracked from one's goals. This might result in them completely losing sight of their dreams entirely.

Additionally, if they “prematurely” pursue the things they truly desire and go after them, they might lose them because they weren’t ready to have them in the first place.

She pushed to normalize stepping away from the dating scene during such a season. The woman’s advice resonated with many of the influencer’s followers on TikTok.

The Influencer Advised to Step Away From Dating, and TikTokers Agree…

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Many chimed in with agreement in the comments of the viral post. They claimed to have put what she’s said into practice and things have actually worked out for the best.

A user claimed, “I did this, and literally everything fell into place…like, EVERYTHING.” The commenter suggested that stepping back from dating had improved multiple areas of their life, including career and relationships.

Others commented on premature dating when attempting to get their lives back on track. One such individual noted, “Dating is a distraction if your life and finances are not in order!”

Image Credit: TikTok | @jaylah.iman

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A user also agreed with the content creator’s remark about allowing oneself to completely heal mentally and emotionally before dating, saying, “100 percent heal, get your finances in order, (and) meet certain goals.”

Not all responses were positive. Some argued that dating the right person does not prevent self-improvement.

Some even claimed the advice shouldn’t just be restricted to those single and wanting to date. It was also valid in the case of a friendship or social situation. Comments like these continued to pour in.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @jaylah.iman.