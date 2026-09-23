Woman Says Boyfriend’s Ex Got Her Kicked Out of School

A woman named Kaylz, who goes by @kaylz_614 on TikTok, shared the story of how she says she was kicked out of a school after her boyfriend’s ex allegedly claimed she had threatened her. Kaylz said she had transferred to the school because her friends and boyfriend attended it, but her time there was short-lived. Her video has received 79,500 likes and 179 comments.

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Kaylz said she had wanted to transfer to a school outside of her district because she wanted to attend school with her friends and boyfriend. She said she had struggled to fit in at her previous school and was excited when she was allowed to enroll at the new school.

Two days into her first week, Kaylz said she was called into the principal’s office. According to her account, the principal told her that a parent had sent an email claiming her daughter did not feel safe at the school because Kaylz had allegedly threatened her.

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Kaylz identified the girl as her boyfriend’s ex. She said she and her parents tried to prove that she had not made the alleged threat, but she was still required to leave the school.

Kaylz said she was sent back to her previous school, while the friends she had transferred to spend time with were upset about what happened.

She said some of her friends later toilet-papered a house in response to the situation. The incident resulted in police being called, and Kaylz said the teenagers received tickets.

Kaylz eventually broke up with her boyfriend and settled back into school. She said she graduated early at 16 and later enrolled in cosmetology school.

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According to Kaylz, she encountered her former boyfriend’s ex again after enrolling in the cosmetology program. She said the two remained civil despite their previous conflict, although seeing her again was stressful.

People Had Strong Reactions to Kaylz’s Story

Viewers shared their opinions about Kaylz’s experience in the comments, with some suggesting that she should have taken legal action over the alleged accusation.

“I would press charges for false accusations and defamation of character,” one commenter wrote.

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Another commenter said Kaylz could have responded to the situation by making a similar accusation against the other girl. “You had the biggest opportunity to be like she threatened me and get her kicked off of the course,” they wrote.

Some viewers shared similar experiences of being accused of wrongdoing at school.

“I was in a very similar situation and the ex's bf went to my school- he went to the front office and told them I was selling drugs. I was kicked out with zero evidence and no chance to plead my case. In February of my Senior year. Never even knew her name!” one person wrote.

Another commenter said the person who caused them to leave school eventually ended up in their cosmetology program as well.

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Not everyone supported everything Kaylz described. Some viewers criticized her friends for toilet-papering a house and questioned why her parents would have encouraged the behavior.

Kaylz’s story prompted a broader discussion about school conflicts, accusations and the consequences that can follow when personal disputes spill over into school life.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Kaylz’s story, which are based on her account shared on TikTok. Kaylz, who posts under the handle @kaylz_614, has not publicly identified the school or the individuals involved in the alleged incident.