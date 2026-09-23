Family Shows Off Grandparents’ Pre-Chosen Funeral Photos, And They Can’t Hold Back Their Laughter

A TikTok video posted by @ljeannll on Sept. 22, 2026, showed her family reviewing photos her grandparents selected for their own funerals. The clip showed a large screen displaying each portrait as relatives laughed in the background. As of publication, the video had 1 million likes, 2,098 comments, 23,300 saves and 82,700 shares.

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The first photo showed an older man, presumably her grandfather, in a navy suit and patterned tie, smiling at the camera against a plain backdrop. It was followed by a photo showing an older woman with short, curled blonde hair wearing a bright blue fur-trimmed jacket, her hands clasped near her chin, presumably her grandmother.

A third photo had both of her grandparents in a single frame, with the woman resting her hand near her face while leaning against the man, who wore the same navy suit. However, it was the next photo that made everyone burst out laughing.

The fourth photo showed the grandmother in a white outfit reclining on the floor, one arm propped up and her legs extended toward the camera in a glamour-style pose. Family members reacted to each image as it appeared on the screen. One person asked, "Why are you guys pretty?" while looking at the combined portrait of the grandparents.

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@ljeannll it’s sad but why is she such a DIVA ???? ♬ original sound - ljeannll

Another commenter remarked on the reclining photo's pose. "I think your butt should be right there," they said, prompting laughter from the group.

Someone else questioned the setting behind one of the portraits. "Why were you on vacation?" they asked, before another family member wondered aloud, "Wait, where's Nanny's?"

The group also asked whether the grandmother had picked the location of her picture. "Did you get to pick your background?" one relative asked. The creator's caption explained that both grandparents had taken photos they wanted used at their own funerals. She wrote, "My grandparents took pictures they want used for their funerals .. wait for my grandma's 😭😭😭"

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Commenters shared similar stories about relatives planning their own memorial images. One commenter imagined a script to accompany the reclining photo. "Hi! Welcome to my funeral. I'm so glad you could join me today. Sit back, relax and enjoy this wonderful celebration of my life!" they wrote.

Another commenter described a photo originally made as a joke that took on new meaning. "I jokingly made this for my sister, I told her it was her funeral picture," they wrote, adding that she died a few months later and the image became a favorite at her actual funeral.

A different commenter recalled a grandfather who wrote his own obituary. "Literally wrote he loved pb&j sandwiches as the last sentence," they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the family members shown or the circumstances surrounding when the featured photos were taken. The details above reflect the TikTok video, its caption, and comments posted beneath it.