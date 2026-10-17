A Redditor shared a heartwarming discovery on r/BoyDinnerDiaries after finding a list of questions his dad had prepared to keep their conversations going. While helping his father set up a new phone and transfer his notes, he came across a list titled “Things to Ask,” filled with thoughtful questions his dad wanted to ask him.

The Redditor explained that his dad had always been the quiet type, and their phone calls rarely lasted more than three minutes. He admitted that he was usually the one to end the calls because they would both run out of things to say.

His Dad's “Things to Ask” List Showed He Was Trying to Communicate Better

The Redditor shared several questions from the list, many of which showed how closely his dad paid attention to what was happening in his life. They included questions about how his car was running, whether anyone had followed up with him about a promotion, and whether he had fixed a particular problem.

One reminder stood out because it showed his dad's consideration for his son's feelings. The Redditor had recently gone through a breakup, and his dad had added a note that read, “Don't mention the breakup unless he brings it up.” The reminder had been added recently, suggesting his dad was making a conscious effort to approach the subject sensitively.

The discovery helped the Redditor recognize that, even if his dad struggled to express himself in conversation, he was actively trying to connect with his son. By preparing questions in advance, his dad was finding a way to work around his own communication difficulties and show interest in his son's life.

It was a small but meaningful reminder that sometimes, caring about someone means making an effort to meet them halfway.

Reactions to the post focused on how the list of "Things to Ask" shows how much his Dad loves him. Others were genuinely touched to see that there are fathers in the world who are truly making an effort to show up in the lives of their children.

One commenter said praised his Dad for his efforts, and pointed out that although he doesn't like talking much, he loves his son so much that he's willing to try. They wrote, "Damn dude. That’s a good dad. He knows his weaknesses and he tries to overcome them for you. It’s obvious he hates talking but loves you so much. I hope this wasn’t a complaint because that’s pretty much the best dad move I have heard of it a long time."

Another commenter advised the writer to start his own list of topics so they can cherish the time spent talking to each other. They wrote, "Your dad is a real one, and if those rushed conversations are haunting you now, you have the perfect opportunity and method to fix it. Start your own list of things to talk about with your dad and use it the next call. Cheers."

A separate commenter pointed out that making small reminders is something people in the early stages of Alzheimer's do, so he should monitor his Dad closely. They wrote, "This is also something that people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s do to try and keep things on track. Keep an eye on him. Unfortunately, I went through this with an older family member some years back and making notes and checklists for simple things was one of the first things they started doing."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.