TikToker Gives Advice on How to become an Underaged Bartender

A TikTok video posted by @ryan_stannard4 has garnered nearly 140,000 views and 72 comments as of publication, with the creator sharing a step-by-step guide for servers hoping to become bartenders before turning 21. Ryan said the approach was the exact method he used to land a bartending job at 18, suggesting other young servers could follow the same steps.

At the beginning of the video, Ryan explained that becoming a bartender as a teenager could help someone start earning what a 30-year-old might make while still in their teens.

His first recommendation was to invest in a bartender kit, which can be purchased on Amazon. He then suggested finding an empty bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka or another empty 750-milliliter liquor bottle to practice with.

@ryan_stannard4 It can change your life, help you work through school, and give you financial freedom while your peers are making $17 an hour. Practice at home with water. Once you learn the basic mechanics you’ll get your reps in at work. They won’t hire underaged bartenders but they will promote if you stand out enough, go kill it. ♬ original sound - Ryan Stannard

Next, Ryan recommended memorizing five classic cocktails: the Martini, Old Fashioned, Lemon Drop, Manhattan, and Margarita. He also advised learning the difference between ales and lagers and familiarizing yourself with the basics of red and white wines.

Ryan stressed that practicing at home should be a priority and encouraged aspiring bartenders to use YouTube to learn as much as possible about the craft.

Beyond learning the basics, he said servers should identify the person responsible for promoting employees to bartending positions and keep that person updated on their progress. He also emphasized the importance of directly asking for a promotion rather than waiting for management to offer one.

Ryan Stannard Shares What Servers Should Do to Land a Bartending Promotion Before 21

Ryan went on to explain why a manager might reject a server’s request to become a bartender. According to him, management may not trust the employee enough yet, may believe they are not ready for the responsibility, or may simply have no available bartending positions.

If there is no opening, Ryan suggested asking to be cross-trained and reaching out to coworkers to pick up shifts that could provide more hands-on experience.

However, if management is concerned about a server’s readiness, he recommended going above and beyond to demonstrate commitment and reliability. Ryan said earning a promotion comes down to gaining the trust of supervisors and showing them that you have a strong work ethic.

But even after securing the position, Ryan warned against inviting friends to hang out at the bar.

He explained that promoting an underage employee to a bartending role may involve additional risks for both the worker and the establishment. Inviting underage friends to sit at the bar could create further complications, even if the bartender has no intention of serving them alcohol. For that reason, Ryan encouraged young bartenders to establish firm boundaries with their friends from the beginning.

Ryan concluded by pointing out that becoming a bartender as a teenager could offer an early career advantage. Along with the opportunity to earn more money at a young age, he said, someone who starts bartending at 18 could have three years of experience by the time they reach 21.

However, alcohol-service laws vary by jurisdiction, and the minimum age to bartend is not the same everywhere. Anyone considering this path should check local laws and their employer’s policies before pursuing a bartending position.

Reactions to the post came from commenters who could relate to his advice, as many of them were either bartending at 18, or currently learning the skill. One commenter said they got promoted from a server to a bartender by getting cross trained. They wrote, "I became one by starting as a server and bothering the bartender about alcohol knowledge and then getting cross trained."

Another commenter said they started bartending at 18 years old and now, they've become a favorite among bar owners. They wrote, "I got thrown to the wolves. Bartender at 18, but I'm 20, and people that own bars tell me that I'm the best bartender and their favorite one."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made by @ryan_stannard4 in the TikTok video. The advice reflects the creator’s personal experience and should not be taken as an endorsement of underage alcohol service.