A TikTok video posted by content creator @kalinaisabella has garnered more than 243,000 views and 2,025 comments as of publication. In the video, Kalina explains why she believes her strong sense of justice makes it difficult for her to get along with others. She says she struggles to watch people be excluded or treated unfairly, especially when others don’t show the same care and consideration she extends to them.

Kalina began the video by explaining that people have told her she has an intolerance for injustice. She believes this is one of the main reasons she sometimes struggles to maintain friendships and get along with others.

She acknowledged that she is highly sensitive to what she perceives as unfair treatment and offered an example to explain how that sensitivity affects her.

Imagine, she said, that 10 friends are sharing a cake, but there are only nine slices. While some people might simply apologize and accept that one person will go without, Kalina said she would feel compelled to find a way to make sure everyone got a piece.

Even if it meant splitting her own slice with the person who missed out, she would do so rather than sit back and enjoy her cake while someone else went without.

Kalina Explains Why She Ends Friendships After Feeling Wronged

Kalina explained that the problem arises when she realizes other people aren’t willing to do for her what she would readily do for them. She said this often leaves her feeling frustrated and taken advantage of, contributing to her having a small circle of friends.

“It makes me feel so taken advantage of. . . It makes me feel like I've wasted my time, energy, whatever I have, to have ever put effort into that person,” she said.

Kalina added that realizing someone doesn’t share her sense of fairness can lead her to end a friendship or connection immediately. She said she doesn’t believe in giving second chances once she feels someone has wronged her.

“There is no fool me once, fool me twice. You fool me once. . . you're f-----g done. You're not a real friend,” she concluded.

In reacting to the video, many commenters agreed with her sense of justice, and many shared that they also have very few friends because people will more than likely disappoint you. One commenter wrote, "My immediate thought of 'I would never do that to you' makes me feel disrespected and enraged instantly. I have very few close friends for this reason."

Another commenter said that they don't expect much from people. They wrote, "I never expect a single thing from another human. Do for others despite them. Do because it makes you feel good. Humans are disappointing."

A separate commenter wrote, "That's basic consideration which a lot of people LACK."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described by @kalinaisabella in the video. The statements reflect the creator’s own perspective on friendship, fairness, and interpersonal relationships.