TikToker Says Husband Accused Her of Entering Their Own Home

A TikToker's video about her contentious separation from her husband has gained attention online after she described being arrested for allegedly breaking into a home they co-own. The video, posted by Anna under the handle @anna_grace_643, has amassed more than 662,000 views and 420 comments.

Anna said that despite having evidence showing she contributed to the property's construction and purchase, she could still face jail time or a fine of $5,000 to $10,000 at her final court hearing.

She began by explaining a recent court hearing she attended with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ethan, and her former best friend, Taylen. The case centered on whether Anna's arrest was justified after Ethan called the police and claimed she had broken into their property.

Before being called into the courtroom, Anna said she saw Ethan and Taylen sitting close together and giggling in the waiting room. She took their behavior as evidence of an emotional connection between the two.

When the hearing began, the first witness called to the stand was the police officer who arrested Anna after Ethan reported that she had broken into the home. Anna said her attorney asked the officer what evidence he had showing that the property did not also belong to her.

According to Anna, the officer admitted he had no proof or documentation showing that she was not allowed on the property. She said her attorney then asked him, "With no documentation, can you decide that somebody is a resident or not?"

The officer replied, "No." Anna argued that this showed he had taken her husband's side and arrested her without evidence that she was trespassing.

Next, Ethan was called to the stand. Anna said her attorney asked him basic questions about their marriage, including when they purchased the land. Ethan reportedly said August or September 2023, while Anna maintained that they bought it in July 2023.

She also said Ethan told the courtroom that he purchased the land as an asset for himself, rather than with the intention of building a house with her.

Anna's husband and best friend are questioned during the court hearing

The attorney then asked Ethan when construction on the house began. He reportedly said he could not remember, while Anna said it started on March 2, 2024. The next question concerned their engagement. Ethan reportedly guessed February or March, but Anna said he proposed on February 5, 2023.

When asked when they moved into the house, Anna said the date was November 30, 2025. Ethan, however, reportedly stated that they had lived there for four months.

The attorney then revealed that Ethan filed for divorce on March 23, 2026, which was Anna's birthday. In other words, he filed for divorce on her birthday.

One commenter wrote, "He filed for divorce on your BIRTHDAY? That's f-----g diabolical man."

The attorney also asked Ethan whether he had sent Anna money to help her get an apartment after filing for divorce. Ethan reportedly confirmed that he had sent her money, but said it was not specifically for an apartment.

Anna, however, claimed he sent her a little over $2,400. She alleged that he was caught by the Family Court depositing money and then quickly withdrawing it to make it appear as though he had sent her the funds.

When Taylen was called to the stand, she was asked to provide evidence that Anna had lived in the house. Taylen reportedly confirmed that Anna had a room full of belongings there, including softball equipment and a piano. She also said there was a load of Anna's laundry in the washing machine.

Anna's attorney then asked Taylen whether she had ever had a romantic connection with Ethan. Taylen denied it, but admitted to spending the night at the house with him multiple times. She denied that there had been any sexual intimacy between them.

A few minutes later, the prosecutor questioned whether Anna had possession of the property, given that she had been arrested on suspicion of trespassing. The judge, however, noted that there was no evidence showing Anna had given up her rights to the property.

"Somebody leaving for two weeks does not make it where the other co-owner of that house gains the entire house," the judge said.

Anna then clarified that, as a co-owner of the property, she never asked Ethan for permission to visit. Instead, she said she simply notified him when she planned to come over.

Reacting to the video, many commenters felt heartbroken over Anna's situation, and were in full support of her to win custody of her son and the house. One commenter said she should sue her husband and his mistress. They wrote, "If everything you say is true, you deserve that house, full custody and more. After this, you gotta sue those two. I'm angry for you."

Another commenter said they went through a similar experience. They wrote, "I went through almost this exact thing and came out on top. My ex is in a new marriage doing the same things and I'm thriving. Praying you get the same results!!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @anna_grace_643, which are based solely on her account of the court proceedings shared in her video.