A TikTok user by the name of @thepaigelangley posted a four-minute-long video, explaining phone etiquette when calling a customer service executive. The almost four-minute-long video was posted on June 12, 2026, and has, to date, garnered more than 100,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

"Some of you genuinely need to reevaluate how you talk to people on the phone," the TikTok creator said as she began her lengthy rant. The video touches on several topics, beginning with her request that people stop complaining about a poor call connection when they are the ones calling from their cars.

She also described how frustrating it is when callers speak over customer service representatives without letting them finish. "When you start talking over me with more questions, it's so disrespectful; stop doing that to people," she said.

The creator also called out callers who simply say "Bye" and hang up when a customer service representative asks if there's anything else they can help with. She said this behavior was disrespectful and that she would simply end the call when someone did this.

She also criticized people who rush representatives or belittle them, saying she would not entertain such behavior. The creator ended the video by explaining that it is normal for representatives to ask for personal information, especially in the health care industry, because they do not already have callers' information.

Several viewers agreed with the TikTok creator and her advice on treating customer service representatives respectfully. "Also, with the talking over me - 9 times out of 10, I was going to answer the next question you had if you’d have LET ME FINISH," one user wrote.

Another added, “'How can I help you?' 'Sorry, one minute, I’m doing something.' YOU CALLED ME???" While most commenters agreed with the creator, some offered a different perspective on the situation.

"Inversely, people usually don’t have 30/40/50 minutes to wait on hold to speak to someone. So, like, perhaps they had the time to talk earlier, but the wait has now put them in a position where they are more in a rush," one user wrote.

Another user chimed in, "So someone that has a full-time job, we don’t have time to call customer service during business hours…. So calling from our car on the drive in or drive home is the only way. Maybe try staying open later or set up a chat system."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post.