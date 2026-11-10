A TikToker is warning people to be careful about whom they trust at work, saying jealous coworkers may try to damage their professional reputations rather than challenge their actual performance. Magda, who posts under the handle @mags730, says these behaviors aren't always obvious at first, but recognizing the signs can help people understand when a coworker may be trying to undermine them. Her video has garnered 2.2 million views and 4,279 comments, sparking a conversation about workplace dynamics.

Magda starts the video by explaining that jealous coworkers don't necessarily attack your work first. Instead, they may try to damage your reputation. According to her, they take something small and turn it into a bigger issue, using it to create drama behind the scenes and influence how other colleagues perceive you.

Once these coworkers have convinced others that you're the problem, Magda says, everything you do can be viewed through that lens. The narrative has already been established, leaving little room for others to give you the benefit of the doubt because they've been persuaded to see things a certain way.

Meanwhile, the coworkers who started the drama can appear calm, cool, and collected while you're left looking upset or frustrated. Others may not take the time to judge your work on its own merits because they've already formed an opinion about you. Magda suggests that this behavior can stem from feeling threatened when other people like or appreciate your work.

Rather than competing with you professionally or trying to become better employees, these coworkers may care more about how they are perceived. They believe that bringing someone else down will make them look better by comparison. If you're good at your job, Magda suggests, damaging your reputation may be the only way some people think they can get ahead.

TikTok users share their experiences with jealous coworkers

The video's comment section sparked a conversation about workplace relationships, with many users saying they've dealt with similar coworkers. One commenter said the experience had changed how much effort they were willing to put into their job.

"This is why I don't go above and beyond anymore. ‘U do the bare minimum’ because I've seen what doing extra work gets me. NOTHING," they wrote.

Another commenter shared how they had become caught up in workplace drama.

"Very true, I remember one who labeled me dramatic, difficult and mean because I sensed her negative energy and blocked her from me," they wrote.

One woman offered advice on how to avoid getting caught up in similar situations in the first place.

"Avoid oversharing and talking about your personal life. Avoid talking negative of anyone or situation. Appear busy even when ur not. Be aware but don't react. Avoid work buddies," she commented.

For many people, navigating workplace relationships can be difficult, especially in competitive environments. Magda's message is that getting along with colleagues doesn't necessarily mean you owe them personal loyalty or should trust everyone you work with.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @mags730, which are based solely on her personal opinions shared in the video.