TikTok user @jennallen_glowupqueen uses her profile to share what life is like being married to a man 20 years older than her. Their age gap often raises questions and can sometimes be considered controversial. In a recent video, she discusses the reality of being in this kind of relationship. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 231,400 views and 1,134 comments.

Jenn, who runs the account @jennallen_glowupqueen, says she's heard it all when it comes to her older husband. Some people comment that he'll get old before she does, but she points out that she knew he was older when they got married.

Another question she gets is how they could possibly have anything in common given their age difference.

"Apparently enough to get married and still wanna hang out with each other every single day," she says.

The comment that really gets to her, though, is when people tell her they could never have that kind of relationship.

"Good," she says. She's not asking anybody else to marry her husband.

However, none of these comments is what truly matters to her in her relationship. In fact, the age difference isn't even something she thinks about much anymore.

"When I met Jason, I stopped looking at his age and started looking at how I felt when I was with him. I felt safe, I felt respected, I felt chosen, and I felt peaceful. And after experiencing relationships where love felt confusing, chaotic, and uncertain, that mattered so much to me. More than the numbers on our birth certificate," Jenn says.

That doesn't mean the reality of being married to someone older than her isn't something they both consider. Jenn says that sometimes thinking about the future scares her because she loves him so much.

"But I'm not going to spend the beautiful years that we have together being afraid of years that aren't promised," she says.

For Jenn, though, perhaps the hardest part of being married to someone older is knowing that people on the internet will always have an opinion, no matter how much she loves her husband.

Other TikTok users in age-gap marriages share their relationship experiences

Jenn's video resonated with other TikTok users who are also in relationships with significant age differences. Several shared their own experiences, with some saying they could relate to her perspective on marriage and age.

"My husband is 28 years older than me and we're so happy together. The whole age thing sort of just disappears. People that make it weird ARE weird," one commenter wrote.

"Word for word you've spoken on our 33 year age gap marriage!! We've found tho our closest friends don't even notice or care," another commented.

Others expressed how happy they were for Jenn and Jason, even if society sometimes tells people that age-gap relationships are not acceptable.

"Society teaches people that it's not ok. im[sic] so happy for you guys. most people have so high expectations they will never know real love," one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @jennallen_glowupqueen, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.