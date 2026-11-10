A TikTok user, @vlada_la, shared a fun video showing customers struggling with uncomfortable seating at trendy cafes that prioritize aesthetics over comfort. The video, shared on Oct. 7, 2026, drew 8 million views as of publication.

The video begins with a woman dressed in all-black attire squatting in a cafe while trying to place her cup of what looks like a latte and a dessert on the table. She appears visibly uncomfortable. Another clip shows a different woman sitting on a wooden box in front of a low table.



The woman can be seen sipping her drink while sitting with her back hunched forward. Another clip features a third woman seated on a wooden block with a visibly low table in front of her. She can be seen bending forward at a sharp angle to eat her meal.

Another clip shows a woman squatting without a chair while eating. Despite their awkward seating positions, the women appear focused on enjoying their food and drinks. The text displayed in the video reads, “When you came to a trendy cafe with niche furniture.”

The comments section was filled with several reactions. One commenter wrote, “I feel like they do this on purpose so we don’t there sit all day.” A second commenter wrote, “another SPECIFIC REASON to always choose to make ur drinks at home than be sitting around a cafe with niche furnitures.”

A third commenter wrote, “In croatia, sitting and drinking coffee or drinks for hours is part of the culture so I cannot fathom why shops like this exist in Croatia. I understand they are trying to be futuristic, cool and modern but trust me, the shops that stay in business have normal comfortable seats.”

Someone else pointed out at a woman in the video and wrote, “In croatia, sitting and drinking coffee or drinks for hours is part of the culture so I cannot fathom why shops like this exist in Croatia. I understand they are trying to be futuristic, cool and modern but trust me, the shops that stay in business have normal comfortable seats.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @vlada_lac’s account as shared on TikTok.