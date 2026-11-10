A post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Nov. 9, 2026, describes a woman’s heartbreak after discovering her partner had a “main” girlfriend for about a year. The 25-year-old poster, in a post titled, "I am the other woman", asked commenters whether trust could be rebuilt after such a betrayal.

The thread has drawn over 1,700 upvotes and 1,100 comments at the time of publication.

She wrote that she had been seeing a 28-year-old man for about six months, and they made the relationship official about three months ago. "I loved him and I believed we were on the same page about wanting something real and intentional. He made sure to show me that and let me know too", she said.

Comment

byu/Strange_Pain8197 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

The woman was emotionally invested and believed they wanted the same things. “We hung out together almost all the time,” she wrote, adding that she met his siblings, cousins, and friends. She added, "However, for some time, things around his phone had been making me uncomfortable."

According to her, the man she was dating started acting suspiciously with his phone, which prompted her to check it. She discovered he had been with a "main" girlfriend for about a year. When confronted, he said he should have ended things with that girlfriend earlier, wanted to earn the poster's trust back, and believed she was his future. The poster wrote that they are currently taking a break while she processes the situation.

One commenter questioned the family's involvement, given that the man's relatives knew both women. “His cousins and family knowing about you (and I’m assuming her too) is proving that the whole family’s got messed up morals,” they wrote.

Comment

byu/Strange_Pain8197 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

Another urged the poster to prioritize her self-worth and leave the relationship. “I’m not your mom but I’ll tell you what I'd tell my daughter,” another reply wrote. “Please value yourself enough to drop this man and move on. You are worth more than this. He’s a cheater and a liar.”

A separate reply addressed the duration of the deceit and the character of the partner. “If it had only been a couple of weeks I could understand it better,” a separate reply wrote. “But he's been stringing both of you along for six months. Really, that makes him a skilled liar as well as a cheat and a coward doesn't it?”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.