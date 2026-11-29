A Reddit user who claimed to have worked at LinkedIn for three years shared alleged insider information about its hiring practices, including recruiter filters and resume advice. The post sparked debate, but several commenters questioned its credibility and suspected the author was promoting a resume tool.

A Reddit post about LinkedIn’s hiring practices has sparked debate in the r/jobsearchhell community. The author claimed three years of experience at the professional networking platform. They shared what they described as insider information about how recruiters handle applications. However, several readers questioned the claims and accused the author of promoting a resume service.

The post appeared on November 26 and attracted 1,842 upvotes and 387 comments at the time of publication. The author argued that LinkedIn’s Easy Apply feature sends applications into a crowded system. They claimed one job listing could attract around 800 applications. They also alleged that recruiters filtered candidates by Premium membership and stopped reviewing applications after roughly 20 profiles.

Reddit User’s LinkedIn Hiring Claims Face Questions About Credibility

The author also discussed LinkedIn’s Open to Work banner, which signals that a user is seeking employment. They claimed hiring managers sometimes view the banner as a red flag. The author said internal meetings repeatedly raised that concern. They further alleged that companies often filled vacancies internally before publishing public listings.

The post recommended networking instead of relying entirely on LinkedIn applications. The post also recommended automated tools for resume tailoring and keyword placement. That recommendation quickly drew suspicion from readers. Several commenters questioned whether the author was sharing genuine workplace insight or simply promoting a product.

One commenter challenged the claims about recruiter behavior. “I’m a recruiter I have never once filtered by premium,” they wrote. Another recruiter shared a similar experience in the discussion. They said they focused on applicants’ qualifications rather than their Open to Work banners.

Another commenter questioned the post’s overall credibility. “All these bullets read like your personal opinion without any facts to back it up,” they wrote. They also said the post felt like an advertisement for a resume tailoring tool. Other commenters raised similar concerns about the author’s recommendations.

The debate also covered whether the Open to Work banner actually hurts applicants. One commenter argued that the banner simply helps recruiters identify available candidates. They wrote, “You can turn off open to work to the public and make it so only recruiters can see it.” Another user said direct applications through LinkedIn had never helped them. Instead, they found that speaking directly with people produced better results.

Some readers defended the advice, particularly the recommendation to contact employers directly. One commenter described Easy Apply as a “black hole.” They advised applicants to use company websites instead. However, others questioned the author’s claims about Premium filters and internal hiring practices.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the author’s employment history or claims. The post does not establish whether the author worked at LinkedIn or whether recruiters follow the alleged practices.