A woman’s Tinder date started awkwardly when she realized he looked different from his profile pictures. However, his appearance soon became the least of her concerns. According to Tiktoker, her date was initially quiet but later spent much of the evening talking about martial arts. He also never asked her a single question about herself.

TikTok creator Sarah shared the dating story in a video posted on April 20, 2026. The video has attracted 4.2 million views, 552,500 likes, and 4,300 comments at the time of publication. Sarah began by explaining that she had matched with the man on Tinder. She decided to call him George while recounting their dinner date.

Sarah admitted she already felt reluctant to attend the date. She said she arrived in a terrible mood and had little interest in meeting someone new. George waited outside the restaurant, but his appearance differed considerably from his profile pictures. She also noticed the gap between his front teeth, which she said added to her initial doubts their compatibility.

The awkwardness continued when they entered the restaurant. Sarah said George opened the door for himself but did not hold it for her. He also remained silent while they waited for the hostess. When they reached their booth, he even struggled to choose where they should sit..

Sarah tried keeping the conversation going by asking about his work. George answered that he worked in pest control and also worked as an arborist. However, he offered little information and never returned the questions. She eventually asked whether he enjoyed any hobbies outside work.

That question completely changed the evening. George mentioned martial arts and launched into an extended explanation of different fighting styles. Sarah said he went on to explain the differences between taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. He continued talking, even though she had little interest in the subject.

Sarah said she kept nodding and pretending to follow his explanation. George also offered to teach her martial arts, suggesting they could enjoy learning together. She recalled that he never asked about her job, age, siblings, or interests. By the time they finished their calamari and drinks, she felt exhausted by the one-sided conversation.

George eventually paid the bill, which Sarah appreciated. They exchanged polite goodbyes, but neither contacted the other afterward. Sarah ended her story by questioning whether dating would ever improve. She said her experiences with dating had left her ready to give up.

TikTok viewers react to the disastrous Tinder date

Viewers found the martial arts monologue particularly entertaining. One commenter wrote, "He’s still talking about martial arts PLEASE THERES NOT THAT MUCH TO SAY." Another person joked, “Speak freely please” had me dying lmao. A third viewer encouraged Sarah to keep sharing stories, writing, “Your friends are right you need to post these. I am sat.”

Other viewers questioned whether George considered the evening successful. One user suggested, “u asked him questions, best believe he thought it was the best date of his life.” Another commenter offered a different dating strategy: “let’s normalize leaving😁😂”.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify Sarah’s account of the Tinder date. The details in this story reflect her personal account in the TikTok video.