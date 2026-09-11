Woman Says Her “Worst” First Date Left Her Wishing She’d Left Early: ‘He Was Testing Your Boundaries’

Dating can come with unexpected experiences, as TikTok users regularly share stories about bad dates on the platform. TikTok user @mariadc888 recently discussed how a bad dinner date made her reconsider choosing dinner for a first date. The video currently has 3.4 million views and 2,308 comments.

Featured Video

In the video, Maria, who uses the TikTok handle @mariadc888, recounts the date. According to the video, she had always felt that getting drinks instead of dinner was too ‘low-effort’ for a first date until she went on this particular dinner date.

Maria said she had never had a bad date before this one. Before the date, the two had been talking for weeks, and he asked about her favorite food. She told him it was sushi. He told her he was allergic to seafood, which she said was not a problem.

On the day of the date, he offered to pick her up, but she declined because the restaurant was 10 minutes from her home. She arrived on time, but he ended up being about 10 minutes late. When he got there, he asked her to come out to his car.

Advertisement

According to Maria, he had asked about her favorite color before the date, which led her to believe he was buying her flowers. He did, but Maria described them as ‘filler flowers’ and said she had expected roses.

When they got into the restaurant, he told her it was too loud to hear her and asked to sit next to her. Maria declined, saying she doesn't like sitting next to people she doesn't know well. She said he asked more than once, and each time she said no.

She ordered hamachi crudo as an appetizer, which upset her date after he had told her he was allergic to seafood. “You said I could get whatever I wanted,” she said in the video.

Maria said the date became increasingly uncomfortable as she repeatedly told him no and he made comments she interpreted as hinting at a racial fetish. She said the date continued to become more uncomfortable and that she wished she had left before it ended.

Advertisement

@mariadc888 Edit: so sorry to anyone who has allergies, but he had made it clear his allergies were not severe & had originally offered the first date to be at a sushi restaurant. If he didn’t want me to get the appetizer, he shouldn’t have told me it was okay to get it. I have strict boundaries and am not a people pleaser but it’s so gross when people won’t take no for an answer. Also sry for the excessive filler words I’m working on it ? #firstdates #dating #storytime ♬ original sound - maria

Viewers Pointed Out Red Flags From the Start

One commenter wrote, "From the very beginning he was testing your boundaries."

Others also pointed to Maria's claim that he tried to get her into his car multiple times. "Bottle in the car????? Oh no girl he was definitely a creep," said another.

Advertisement

Some commenters also focused on her reaction to the flowers and her choice to order hamachi crudo after he said he was allergic to seafood.

"Girl I’m on your side with everything but the appetizer," one commenter said.

"Ok I’m a girls girls. But complaining about flowers he Bougjt you is kinda crazy. He didn’t have to get you anything and he did. And also ordering an appetizer knowing he was allergic was kinda crazy. Everything else valid but that’s a little," said another.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances of the date described by TikTok user @mariadc888. The details of the date, including the interactions at the restaurant and the comments Maria said her date made, are based solely on her account shared on TikTok.