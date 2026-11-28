A 28-year-old woman recovering from a lengthy illness said her mother expected free renovation work. Her mother allegedly treated the cost of her daughter's medical care as a debt she needed to repay through labor. The Reddit discussion sparked debate about parental responsibilities, family obligations and financial independence.

The post appeared in r/entitledparents on October 30, 2026. It had received 238 upvotes and 122 comments as of publication. The poster, who used the username SmellyMelanie, said her mother wanted painting and woodworking around the house. However, she questioned whether receiving medical treatment as a teenager meant she owed her mother renovation work as an adult.

The woman explained that her illness began when she was 12. She said she had struggled for years before finally recovering two months earlier. During that time, she could not maintain a job or enjoy a normal social life. She currently lives with her mother while trying to rebuild her independence.

Reddit User Says Mother Expected Free Renovation Work After Medical Expenses

The poster said she already handled household chores and worked on her mother’s car. However, she considered professional renovation work a different responsibility. She explained that she did not have enough money to cover basic expenses, let alone pay for renovation supplies. Her mother nevertheless expected her to handle the renovations without compensation.

According to the poster, a contractor had given her mother an $18,000 estimate. She said she offered to complete the renovations for $3,000, significantly less than the contractor's estimate. However, she said her mother continued bringing up the money she had spent on medical treatment. The poster believed her mother treated those expenses like a debt she needed to repay.

Reddit commenters largely rejected that expectation. One user wrote, “You don’t owe her anything. What she did is called being a parent.” They argued that providing medical care during childhood formed part of a parent’s responsibility. The commenter added that the mother could not demand repayment for raising her child.

Another Redditor made the distinction between parental responsibilities and household work. They wrote, “She had a legal obligation to care for you. You don’t have a legal obligation to work on her house for free.” Their response reflected a common argument throughout the discussion.

One commenter suggested that the mother should hire a professional instead. They wrote, “Ask her does she want quality work? If so she needs to hire that contractor.” The user argued that the contractor had the necessary tools and skills. They also suggested the mother should pay for the supplies and labor.

A different Reddit user offered a blunt assessment of the poster’s financial situation. They wrote, “You can’t squeeze blood from a turnip.” The commenter encouraged the woman to focus on finding employment rather than accepting expensive renovation responsibilities.

Other users suggested that helping with everyday household maintenance could represent a reasonable contribution. However, they argued that such help should not become an open-ended financial obligation. Several also encouraged the poster to work toward moving out.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect SmellyMelanie’s account as shared in r/entitledparents.