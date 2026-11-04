TikToker Shares Worst Experience Working as a Nanny Copy

A TikToker and babysitter who posts under the handle @kiersten_conroy shared a video detailing some of her experiences with what she calls the worst family she's ever worked for as a nanny. The video has received close to 292,000 views and 465 comments. Kiersten said these were only a few of the uncomfortable experiences she had with the family, adding that she could honestly go on forever.

Kiersten began by explaining that she wasn't the only babysitter hired by the family. According to her, they had nannies working during the day and overnight, meaning someone was practically there 24/7. There would even be another babysitter present during her shifts, and the family frequently switched nannies.

She recalled that her first strange experience happened one morning when she was scheduled to start work at 8 a.m. Kiersten said she arrived just one minute after 8 a.m., and before she could even put her bag down, the mother was already asking why she was late.

Kiersten said she asked, "Was there traffic?"

Unaware that she was a minute late, Kiersten replied, "No, why?" The mother then looked at her watch, seemingly pointing out that she had arrived after her scheduled start time, even if only by a minute.

She went on to describe another morning when she arrived 10 minutes early but decided to sit in her car for a few minutes before heading inside. After about five minutes, she made her way to the house, still arriving five minutes ahead of schedule. However, the parents apparently noticed that she had been waiting outside. When she walked in, they told her, "If you get here early, you can just come in. You don't have to sit in your car."

One commenter agreed with Kiersten's account of the family, writing, "Nannying while the parents work from home is the worst."

Kiersten also recalled how the mother would assign her several household tasks as soon as she arrived. On one occasion, the mother asked her to do the laundry, wash the dishes, and complete another task. Kiersten started with the laundry, only for the mother to interrupt her shortly afterward and tell her to do the dishes instead.

The mother explained, "See, if I were you, I would've started with the dishes because I just don't like having dirty dishes in my sink."

Kiersten followed the instruction and washed the dishes. Like most people, she placed them upside down on the drying rack. But even that simple task turned into a lesson on how the mother wanted things done.

Kiersten said the mother corrected her, explaining, "Well, you know, the air needs to get it, so you have to flip it on its side." It was another example of how particular the mother seemed to be about the way things were done around the house.

TikToker Describes the Daily Challenges of Working for the Particular Family

Kiersten went on to say that she was also reprimanded for leaving the toilet lid up and the bathroom door open. On another occasion, while she was brushing the family's son's teeth, the father questioned whether she knew what she was doing.

Kiersten joked that she brushed her own teeth quite often, so she was fairly certain she knew how to do it.

However, the final straw came on the same day she decided to quit. Kiersten explained that the family had an overnight nanny who worked there every day of the week. She described the elderly woman as affectionate and caring, but said the mother frequently gossiped about her with Kiersten. Although she had no choice but to listen, Kiersten said she never joined in.

She also recalled an incident in which the elderly nanny was holding the baby and playfully kissing her on the cheek. The mother later texted Kiersten to ask whether she could wipe the baby's face after the other nanny finished kissing her.

Reacting to the video, many of the commenters who were nannies themselves, agreed that this situation sounded insane. One commenter said having multiple nannies in the house along with both parents sounded like chaos. They wrote, "Both the parents being home with multiple babysitters are there is insane."

Another commenter said that babysitting doesn't include washing dishes and doing laundry. They wrote, "Laundry and dishes isn't babysitting or nannying. That's a house manager."

A separate commenter supported this statement. They wrote, "It's not a babysitter's job to do house chores. A full time au pair or nanny often also does chores directly related to the children, but not a babysitter."

The incident seemed to reinforce Kiersten's impression that the mother did not like or respect the babysitters she had hired to care for her children. After the experiences she described, Kiersten ultimately decided that she had had enough and quit the position.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @kiersten_conroy, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.