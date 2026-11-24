TikTok user @nenesaidso1 is turning to the internet for advice on how to help her sister, who she says is married to a narcissist and deadbeat husband. At the time of publication, the video had received 275,500 views and 324 comments.

@nenesaidso1 posted the video after receiving a phone call from her hysterical niece. She explained that her sister had married a man she described as a narcissist and a deadbeat, and that she no longer knew what to do to help her.

The creator said she did not have the money to help her sister leave her husband. In her view, financial support seemed to be the only way her sister could get out of the situation.

"He's completely a deadbeat. He hasn't worked in 15 years. He makes her life a living hell. She's got two kids. She does everything on her own. And like, I don't know what to do anymore. Like I can't help anymore," she said in the video.

The creator said there did not seem to be an easy way out for her sister, which was why she decided to seek advice online. She also expressed frustration, explaining that she had watched the situation continue for 20 years without seeing anything improve.

TikTok Users Offer Advice on How She Can Help Her Sister and Niece

The comments section quickly filled with people offering advice and suggestions about what the creator could do next. Others praised her for supporting both her sister and her niece.

"I needed someone like you in my life. You're doing SO much for this child. You can't control what your sister does but showing up for your niece in this way is likely saving this child in more ways than one," one user wrote.

"No more money train. But say 'my house is open once you leave'. She has to do this on her own. I also had to leave my abusive narc ex. I had to have to the courage to leave," another commenter suggested.

"You keep being there for the kids and your sister. Other than that there's nothing you can do except wait until she's ready. Your sister has to want to leave. Until she's ready nothing you say or do will convince her," a third user advised.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @nenesaidso1, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.