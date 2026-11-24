TikTok user @kay73322 shared a video recounting what she described as a troubling experience with a therapist who she says was careless, unprofessional, and seemingly unconcerned with her well-being. Kay claimed that reporting the therapist eventually led to her being fired and losing her professional license.

At the time of publication, the video had received 3.1 million views and 6,545 comments.

The creator, who goes by Kay, began the video by looking into the camera and saying with a chuckle, “It's officially been over a year since I got my therapist fired and she lost her license.”

She went on to explain that, a year earlier, she had been severely depressed and had finished her supply of depression medication. That's when she realized she needed therapy.

After weeks of searching, Kay finally found a therapist with whom she initially felt safe. She said the therapist had a casual approach that made it easier for her to open up. However, within the first few minutes of their initial session, the therapist added a PTSD diagnosis to Kay's existing depression and anxiety diagnoses, which caught her by surprise.

The therapist then outlined a plan for their sessions, and Kay opted for weekly appointments. She said she specifically requested in-person sessions, but over the course of six months, they met in person only about four times and held two sessions online. Kay attributed the limited in-person meetings to the therapist frequently canceling appointments.

Despite this, Kay continued attending therapy. However, it did not take long for her to notice what she considered careless behavior, including the therapist typing on her computer while Kay was opening up about her experiences.

Kay began to feel that the therapist was not truly listening to her. She said the therapist's responses were often limited to questions such as, “Alright, what self-care can you do for yourself?” or “So, what else is going on?”

Kay felt that the therapist was dismissing what she was sharing, but she did not initially consider the behavior a major red flag.

Kay Says Her Therapist's Behavior Became More Unprofessional Over Time

During one session, the therapist asked Kay about her plans for her 21st birthday. Kay said she wanted to keep the celebration low-key, but the therapist interrupted her to suggest going to a strip club. According to Kay, the therapist then spent the rest of the session talking about how much she and her partner enjoyed visiting strip clubs.

“We spent the entire session talking about how much she loves strip clubs. . . 40 minutes about how much she loves them. . . She told me you're gonna see all the different shapes and sizes. . . Didn't talk about anything else,” Kay explained.

“We spent the entire session talking about how much she loves strip clubs. . . 40 minutes about how much she loves them. . . She told me you're gonna see all the different shapes and sizes. . . Didn't talk about anything else,” Kay explained.

The final straw came when the therapist held a virtual session with Kay while walking around a park and smoking a vape pen.

Kay said the therapist spent about half the session complaining about how much she disliked her boss for making her conduct virtual appointments, despite the therapist being the one who had not been consistently showing up at the office.

“I was her therapist. She was ranting to me the whole time! I was in disbelief,” Kay said.

Eventually, Kay was transferred to another therapist, who she said was shocked by the things her previous therapist had told her. Kay was advised to report the therapist, and she continued her therapy sessions with a different provider.

Reacting to the video post, many of the commenters were therapists themselves, and they were in utter disbelief over what they heard. "As a therapist for over 20 years, I'm horrified," one therapist commented. They continued, "Can I just say how impressed I am that you reported her to the board? I'm so sorry you had this experience."

Other commenters shared their own appalling experiences with therapists. One commenter wrote, "My husband went to therapy, his third visit she started talking to him about how if he changed therapists they could see each other out of the office. He was there to work on some issues that were causing problems in our relationship."