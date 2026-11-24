As Thanksgiving approaches, various users on the internet are posting hilarious content surrounding the holiday season. At the same time, TikTok videos from past Thanksgivings are also making a comeback. A TikTok creator's 2021 video about how moms behave during Thanksgiving is specifically making waves.

The video was posted by @thedrewlynch on November 25, 2021, and currently has 953,500 likes, 6,317 comments and more than 130,000 shares. In the video, Drew can be seen impersonating a stressed-out mother cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the family. Several viewers related to the video, noting that the TikTok creator's quips were similar to the kinds of remarks their own mothers make while preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

The video featured Drew portraying a mother who appeared constantly frustrated and asked people to get out of the kitchen. The environment created in the video was reminiscent of a chaotic Thanksgiving kitchen, where the mother is often the only one left to do all the work.

Drew Lynch is primarily known for his comedy and has performed in multiple stand-up shows. One thing fans are familiar with about Drew is that he has a stutter. He has said that performing stand-up comedy has helped him manage his stutter, though fans still notice it. That said, various users were quick to notice that the stand-up comedian didn't even stutter once in the TikTok video.

"Bro didn't stutter one time! I'm so proud of you, bro," one user commented. Various other fans joined in, noting that the TikTok creator has been working on his stutter. "True, because, well, he has been getting better. He also does multiple takes and has gotten comments criticizing him either way that aren't appropriate," another user chimed in. A third user added that Drew has revealed that his comedy career has helped him "improve his stutter."

"Now imagine a kitchen where it's 3 generations of moms, and they all disagree on the recipes," one user wrote about how mothers and grandmothers usually work together to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Another user replied with their recollection of the experience, writing, "OMG yes, 'why did you add that in? That's not how it's supposed to be made!' I can hear my grandma now."

One user hilariously wrote, "It’s 6:18 a.m., and my mom has already said half of these." Another user shared an attempt to avoid such a situation by offering to help their mother. "To avoid this, I offered to chop all the veggies the night before Z," the user added. "I labeled the bags and everything. Nope, didn’t work."

Needless to say, many commenters agreed with the mom impersonation and pointed out the various bits they liked. "The string of curses at the end. Hahahahha. amazing. The more I watch, the more I laugh. I'm dead," one user wrote, while another praised how accurately Drew moved his eyebrows.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok video. The video is a comedic portrayal of a mother's Thanksgiving experience.