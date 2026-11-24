A TikTok user, @julieannuhh, shared what Black Friday sales looked like 10 years ago, highlighting how the deals have changed over the years. The video, shared on November 21, had garnered 1 million views as of publication.

The woman began by saying, “Buy one and get three free. Buy two, and we just give you the entire store. Spend 50, and we’ll give you a 50 gift card to any place you want. You can get three for ten dollars. Everything must go; just come and take everything.”

The creator was referring to how Black Friday sales once featured packed stores, long lines for doorbuster deals, and seemingly generous promotional offers. However, she suggested that modern promotions have become increasingly complicated and sometimes confuse shoppers more than they inform them.

The woman then continued, saying in the video, “Buy one and like deada-s get the flip out. Then you spend a hundred dollars, and you save seven dollars to 15% off, whatever products you want. Free shipping if you spend a hundred and fifty dollars.”

The comments section was filled with reactions. One of the first commenters shared a meme suggesting that store signs would advertise "up to 80% off on select items," but the only item actually discounted would be a pair of socks. In response, someone replied, “And then nothing is really 80% off; it’s like 30%.” Another commenter highlighted, “And then the smallest size is xxxxl.”

A second commenter mentioned that stores generally offer buy-one-get-one-free deals during Black Friday sales, but the second item is often not actually free. In response, another user claimed that stores fool shoppers by pricing one product at the cost of two and then offering one for free. According to another commenter, some stores raise prices a week before Black Friday and then sell products at their original prices while advertising a 25% discount.



One of the commenters even made a joke of BOGO by calling it ‘Buy one, get out!’. Another mentioned in response that some of the shops even fool the customers by selling an item that is already 50 dollar for 49.99 dollar on Black Friday.

Then came a comment from someone who sounded frustrated and wrote, “I’m tired of the big signs and ads saying ‘up to 50% off storewide,’ and then there’s only 1 item that costs like $12 and is 50% off. Everything else is $3 off or $10 off.”

In fact, one of the commenters also claimed that many stores hide the actual price of the product, which would be eighteen dollars, and they would sell it to you for twenty dollars instead of twenty-one and make you believe that you got a good deal.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @julieannuhh's account as shared on TikTok.