A colleague's resignation email turned an ordinary workplace issue into quite a story. An employee apparently sent a 12-slide presentation detailing years of problems with the office refrigerator when he left the company. The presentation identified a team leader as the person responsible for one of the more unpleasant refrigerator habits.

The story became the subject of a discussion on r/work after u/Guilty_Champion6433 shared a post that had received more than 5,700 upvotes. In a post titled "Coworker quit, and his goodbye email was a 12-slide presentation about the office fridge," the employee recounted how a relatively quiet colleague left the company after about four years.

The colleague's farewell email included a 12-slide presentation about the office refrigerator.

He had given two weeks' notice without making a fuss. At 4:30 p.m. on his final Friday, the employee emailed the entire floor with the subject line "A few final notes" and a link to his presentation. The slides reportedly included photographic evidence of the condition of the office refrigerator, with a picture taken every Monday for about a year.

One particular detail stood out in the pictures: a yogurt container on the second shelf that appeared increasingly swollen in successive images. The presentation also included a pie chart identifying people whose food had been thrown out during the monthly refrigerator cleanouts. Slide 8, however, contained the post's real punchline. It simply read, "The fish was always Greg."

Greg, the team leader, was also included in the original email, the OP said. The departing employee also included his personal email address on the final slide and said it had been a pleasure working with most of his colleagues.

The aftermath was just as interesting. HR circulated a reminder about professional communication the following Monday. Greg did not attend the presentation and continued microwaving fish at work. The OP said the smell was noticeable around 12:30 p.m. that day, and everyone knew who was responsible.

In the comments, people shared stories about colleagues who had left their workplaces, along with their own office horror stories. One commenter recalled a colleague who had been cutting office muffins in half. The woman was a well-liked member of the team who often went out of her way to help people meet deadlines and kept the office dishwasher running.

On her last day, she scheduled a companywide Slack message to go out a few minutes after she had left. It contained just one sentence: "It was me," followed by a muffin emoji. The usual complainers went quiet, while others considered her a legend.

Another Reddit user questioned the company's response to the presentation. They felt HR was more concerned about how the departing employee had communicated than about the actual workplace problems. The OP agreed that the response was surprising.

They also added that the former employee's hilarious presentation link had been shared in several unofficial WhatsApp groups.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on u/Guilty_Champion6433