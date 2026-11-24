A post shared to r/TwoHotTakes on November 23, 2026, asks whether a woman was wrong to turn down her ex-boyfriend’s proposal. The thread received over 319 upvotes and drew over 187 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said she is 31 and her ex-boyfriend is 36. They dated for three years. She ended the relationship because he would not commit to her.

“I kept lowering my standards,” she wrote. “It went from marriage down to just 'do you want to be with me forever?'” He replied that he did not know and asked for more time. She said the pattern led to fights. “I would keep giving him more time because I was hoping he would change,” she wrote.

The poster told him she could not give him more time and said she needed to choose herself. He was upset, and they began untangling their lives. She said he came home early on Friday afternoon and proposed to her before she left for her shift. “He continued to say, 'I wouldn’t have done this if you didn’t push me',” she wrote.

The poster said she did not know what to say. She ultimately declined. The proposal felt like a response to pressure rather than a genuine desire to marry her. “He went on to say that pushing him was a good thing,” she wrote. “I just don’t agree.”

The poster said she had felt more heartbroken and confused each day. She said they still shared an apartment and that she spent the weekend trying to stay away from it. “I still love him but I know this proposal isn’t real,” she wrote. She said he still could not say he wanted to be with her forever. She loves him and feels broken.

“I need advice. I need encouragement?” she wrote. “I need to know am I an asshole for not giving him this one last chance?” The poster thought about the beginning of the relationship, when he showed interest in her hobbies during the first year. She said he wanted to be part of her life.

She said that changed after they moved in together and stopped doing things outside the relationship. He no longer wanted to join her at events.

The poster said she thought he might be struggling because of other events in his life and wanted to help him. She offered support in different ways, but he pushed her away. She said the pressure she applied made her feel like the problem. “I never wanted to push him I just wanted clarity,” she wrote.

One commenter said she was not wrong to decline. The commenter said she should not spend time on someone who does not want marriage.

“You are absolutely not the a--hole,” the commenter wrote. “I think being in a separate space from him and making post-breakup living arrangements will help you process everything,” the commenter added.

r/TwoHotTakes

Another reply said three years was not a particularly long time before proposing. “Three years isn’t a super-long time to propose,” the commenter wrote. They said the way he proposed was not ideal and that the timing and reasoning mattered.

A separate reply focused on his comment about pressure. “Keep that in mind, you SHOULDN’T have to push someone to propose,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said proposals should come from love and desire. “He most likely realized he [...] up,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the events described in this Reddit thread independently. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster and commenters have not been confirmed.