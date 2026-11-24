A Reddit user, u/shadow_moon45, started a discussion about coworkers who took their jobs so seriously that they acted like managers themselves. The post, shared on November 20, drew 19 comments as of publication.

The post was titled, “Coworkers who take the job too seriously and try to act like the manager.” The Reddit user wrote that they had worked with a few people who sometimes put in extremely long hours for no apparent reason. These coworkers also tried to boss others around and did not want to deal with their spouses or kids. The user asked, “Is this normal? Could this be caused by other things? What causes this?”

The first commenter criticized such workers, writing that they don’t have lives outside of work and that work is their entire life. “It's their entertainment, source of an ego boost, source of social connection, source of being wanted and needed. People need to decenter work so it's not their only source of basically everything in their life.”

Another commenter noted that some people are career-driven and make their work a top priority. “Often, their self-esteem and the results of the department are tied to their self-esteem, so they hold you and others on the team accountable too. They can be difficult to work with.” Another commenter suggested that some long-tenured employees with seniority may have a significant influence on whether their coworkers remain employed.

One commenter offered a detailed explanation of the behaviors mentioned in the post. They began by discussing workplace standards, observing that people often complain about ‘how it should be’ but do nothing to achieve or maintain it. “The ones who take it seriously make up for the most who do not. If you’re more curious about the social drivers, their home lives might not be great. Avoidance and control are achieved through work.”



The commenter further suggested that some people have never received appreciation or a sense of value outside their jobs. According to the commenter, some people come from loveless marriages and relationships or have experienced dark, empty and unwanted childhoods. When their work is finally recognized, it can mean a great deal to them. “People will say you grow what you sow, so plant the seeds where you want them. S*** is a lot easier said than done. It’s undoing a lifetime of habits, fear, poor communication, and beyond. They are good at work. They may not be as confident or skilled outside of it.”

The commenter also suggested that some people get their energy from their careers, just as introverts recharge in solitude. “These people amp up at work. It really is a passion, curiosity, and a venue to learn and grow.” Another commenter said they had never cared about what a coworker did or didn't do and wished their coworkers would show them the same consideration.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on u/shadow_moon45.