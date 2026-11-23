A TikTok video shared by @life.withkeri describes a period in Keri’s life when she joined an all-women fitness club during the COVID-19 pandemic. She hoped it would help her stay active and overcome her alcohol addiction. At first, she didn’t recognize how cult-like the environment was, but as time went on, the warning signs became harder to ignore.

The video has generated 1.1 million views and 1,495 comments since it was published.

Keri began by describing what her life was like at the time. She explained, “Full-blown addiction, full-blown alcoholism. It's COVID. My husband's working two jobs. I'm home with kids.” She went on to say that she came across a fitness instructor with a workout studio who was beginning to gain popularity on Instagram.

But this wasn't an ordinary fitness club. According to Keri, people couldn't simply sign up and join. They either had to receive a personal invitation from the instructor or apply through her direct messages. Applicants would then go through an interview before being accepted. In other words, membership was highly exclusive.

Keri said she was drawn to the club because the instructor was gorgeous and had an impressive physique. The studio also looked different and appealing, and Keri was desperate to get out of the house.

The instructor marketed the studio as a place for women's empowerment and friendship, which appealed to Keri as she struggled with alcohol addiction. After applying, Keri received a call from the instructor telling her she had been accepted into the “fitness club.” She would soon come to see it as a cult.

Keri said she was placed in the “new girl” group, which did less intense workouts than those attended by members who had been there longer. However, she immediately noticed that much of her workout technique and form was incorrect.

Still, she was excited to be there. Keri described the music and overall atmosphere as electric. She also recalled that the instructor would say some inappropriate things to motivate her clients, although Keri initially didn't mind.

The club was supposed to foster friendship and a family-oriented environment, so members exchanged phone numbers. Keri said they collectively hung on the instructor's every word. Despite being a successful businesswoman who was married with children, she found herself allowing this woman to lead her.

Keri Says the Fitness Club's Rules Started Raising Red Flags

Keri said the instructor began telling members how to dress.

“She would make us dress a certain way. She was like, 'I want you to be slutty, I want you to, like, feel hot. . . I don't care what you look like,'” Keri recalled.

She also claimed that the instructor presented herself as sober while allegedly smoking cannabis heavily.

According to Keri, the instructor even told certain clients to break up with their boyfriends, and they listened. For Keri, this was another sign of the increasingly controlling behavior within the group.

Eventually, Keri said she began to recognize what was happening and realized her time at the club was coming to an end.

She believed the instructor's power had started going to her head. Before any direct conflict arose between them, Keri decided to leave the club.

Many of the commenters agreed with Keri's decision to leave the fitness club. And although she didn't mention the woman's name, many of them seemed to know exactly who she was referring to.

One commenter wrote, "I'll never forget the day I sat her down and told her I got a new trainer and she would tell the girls still training with her that I got fit because of all the abortions I've had. After being so loving and understanding."

Another commenter shared their own experience in an all-girls fitness club. She wrote, "I was in a COVID workout cult too. It was run by a man, but women only. The things he wanted us to do were wild."

Ultimately, conflict arose in the group, and the instructor turned on everyone that didn't defend her in the situation. This was the last straw for Keri, and she made her mind to never return to the fitness cult.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator Keri, which are based solely on her account shared on TikTok under the handle @life.withkeri.