A woman on TikTok named Brooke, who posts under the handle @brookesobasic, encouraged her followers to share unexplainable stories in her video's comment section. She decided to kick things off by sharing an unusual experience of her own. When she was a child in the 1990s, something happened to her family that she still can't explain. Just when they needed food the most, a large amount of fresh produce seemingly rained down from the sky and landed on their property. Her video has since received more than 31,000 likes and 866 comments.

Brooke began by explaining her family's financial situation in the 1990s. They were struggling to make ends meet, and she often felt guilty whenever she was hungry because there wasn't always enough food to go around. She didn't want to eat if it meant someone else in the family might go without. Fresh produce and other ingredients were rarely available at home.

One day, she heard a loud banging sound coming from the roof. It sounded as though something was falling directly onto their two-story home. Confused by the noise, Brooke and her family went outside to investigate. What they saw left them stunned: Their lawn, roof, and porch were covered in fresh produce.

Brooke said her family was even more confused when they looked at their neighbor's backyard and saw that it was completely untouched. The fruit and vegetables had seemingly landed only on their property. There were no trees nearby that could explain where the produce had come from. To Brooke, it appeared as though it had literally fallen from the sky.

She said she still couldn't explain what happened, but she had a theory. She had learned that items being transported by planes can sometimes fall from the sky. Her best guess was that a plane carrying produce had somehow dropped its cargo over their home.

Brooke's Produce Story Started an Interesting Conversation in the Comments

Many commenters loved Brooke's story, while others made lighthearted guesses about what might have happened. One person wrote, “Why did I think you were going to say Santa Claus was on your roof banging around,” while another commented, “Cloudy with a chance of meatballs?”

Others couldn't believe how fortunate her family had been. “Blessings come from above. That was prayers being answered,” one commenter wrote.

The comment section also filled with people sharing their own unusual experiences. Their stories didn't involve fresh produce falling from the sky, but they described other moments they couldn't quite explain.

“When I was about 4y I fell backwards while sitting from the 2nd flr window of our house and landed on concrete with no injuries or pain,” one person shared.

Another commenter recalled finding money just when they needed it most, writing, “I was 19 & was worried about not having enough money to pay my bills that month. I found $50 at my jobs parking lot that day.”

Other stories were just as unexpected. One person wrote, “I had a dog that barked at everyone. Pizza delivery driver came to our door and the dog didn't bark. The driver was deaf.”

Another commenter shared an emotional experience involving a cousin who had died of cancer: “When my cousin passed cancer..she came to me in me in my dreams telling me to tell her sister not to worry babies were fine with her...like wtheck.”

The comments showed how much people enjoyed sharing their own unexplained experiences, but Brooke's story about an unexpected delivery of fresh produce from above was the one that started the conversation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on Brooke's personal account shared on TikTok under the handle @brookesobasic.