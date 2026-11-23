A TikTok video posted by creator @f.ann.w describes the nightmarish reality of what she initially thought was a dream job, only to discover how poorly the owner allegedly treated his staff. Ann said she was just 18 at the time and was enticed by the salary she was offered for working only a few hours each day. However, the more she learned about the owner's character, the less comfortable she felt about working for him.

The video received over 222,000 views and 86 comments as of publication, with viewers having quite a bit to say about her experience.

The creator, who goes by Ann, began by explaining how she was offered the job in the first place. She said she was just 18 and working at a retail store at the time. There were regular customers who frequented the store and whom she had become familiar with. One of them was a middle-aged man who owned a nearby animal clinic.

Ann said the man, whom she refers to as Rob, would usually visit with his grandson to pick up drinks and snacks. His daughter also visited the store regularly. However, Ann noticed that Rob was always cold and standoffish toward her, seemingly for no reason.

Then, after about a year of working at the retail store, Rob offered her a job at his animal clinic. He told her that one of his employees would be leaving and that he needed someone to fill the position as soon as possible. He also said he thought she would be perfect for the job.

Ann was excited about the opportunity because she was in the process of switching jobs and wanted to move out of her parents' home. She also loved animals, so she initially saw it as a dream job. She accepted the offer and agreed to spend four hours each day at the clinic shadowing Betty, the employee who was planning to leave.

The More Betty Shared About Her Experience, the Less Ann Saw It as a Dream Job

On her first day shadowing Betty, Ann immediately realized what a genuinely good person she was. However, Betty also shared some details that quickly caught Ann's attention.

Betty explained that she had worked at the clinic on and off for nine years, which initially sounded like a good sign to Ann. But then she revealed that Rob never hired more than one person at a time.

"Rob never hired more than one person at a time, which is crazy for an animal clinic. . . That is insane! To have just one person, like, the one vet, and then one other person on staff when you're running a business like an animal clinic. . . That's crazy," Ann said.

Betty then explained that, aside from performing animal surgeries, she was responsible for practically every other task at the clinic. Her duties included cleaning, filling prescriptions, booking appointments, and handling secretarial work.

On top of that, she was also expected to babysit Rob's grandson after school.

Betty said she wasn't even allowed to discipline the child. On the occasions when she did, Rob allegedly yelled in her face and told her never to do it again. He also allegedly threw objects at her.

Ann said she didn't need much more convincing to reconsider the job offer. One viewer suggested that Betty had been trying to warn her about what she would be getting into. They wrote, "Betty was secretly trying to make sure you turned down the offer. She saved you."

Betty also shared details about Rob's views on women, saying he believed men were far superior to women. According to Ann's account of Betty's experience, he had even told her that he didn't believe women deserved the right to vote.

Betty also said Rob preferred to work alone in his office and did not allow anyone else to enter. She recalled being yelled at once for cleaning the office and said she never cleaned it again.

Reacting to the video, many viewers said they were happy that Betty was leaving, while others said that the animal clinic sounded like a front for something else. One commenter wrote, "Betty needs to love herself more."

Another commenter wrote, "Okay, so I'm telling you right now that was a money laundering front. Good on you for not getting involved."

A separate viewer said that she also denied a job offer from an older man. She wrote, "I had an old man try gaslighting me after I denied a position he offered me with his business. Within that interview, he was in a wife beater and shorts, also propositioning me to be in his swinger lifestyle."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Ann's account shared on her TikTok account, @f.ann.w.