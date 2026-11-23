A woman says her friend called her children “parasites” after she declined to attend a child-free wedding because her baby still needed extra care following a fever.

Her post, shared to r/whatdoIdo on November 23, 2026, asks whether she should attend her best friend’s child-free wedding. The thread received more than 14 upvotes and 141 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said she is 31 and has two children, a 4-year-old son and a 6.5-month-old daughter. Her friend is 29 and getting married in a few weeks. The ceremony is small but long, with limited guests. The friend wants loved ones at the wedding and reception. “She does not like children at all, neither does her husband-to-be, and that’s their choice; I respect that,” the poster wrote.

The poster said she had not made arrangements for a child-free wedding. When she received the invitation, her younger child was still a newborn. She told her friend attendance would depend on how the baby was doing and promised to inform her at least a month before the wedding. The friend was fine with the arrangement. The poster said her friend barely interacted with her children.

Two weeks before posting, the baby had a fever. The baby's illness was worse than her older child's first illness. She held the baby more than ever during that period. Even after the fever passed, the baby still clung to her. The poster’s husband travels often for work and would be out of the country during the wedding. Their parents live and work in their home country. The poster’s sister lives nearby and can watch her son. She said he handles separation better now.

The poster asked her friend to make an exception for the baby, explaining that the baby was calm as long as she or her husband held her. “She immediately told me no and that it would be taking the attention off of her(and I get that),” the poster wrote. She suggested the baby could sleep through the main parts of the ceremony. The friend said no again. The poster said she could not let her baby be distressed for hours.

She told her friend she would mail gifts and a card instead. The friend became angry and brought up unrelated issues. “She started saying I was too “privileged”, because I’m a housewife,” the poster wrote. “She told me that if I was a “feminist” and still worked and let my kids have nannies or daycares they wouldn’t be “parasites stuck to me all the time."

The friend argued that being a stay-at-home mother set women back. The poster said the comment made her mad, but she still felt guilty. She said she loves her friend and values their girls’ time, but the comment crossed a line. “I don’t understand if I made a mistake and need to suck it up for one night or what,” she wrote.

One commenter criticized the friend’s reason for banning children. “I understand not wanting children because they’re loud, or you have to expend more on the kids menu and an animator or wathever[sic] but that reason is odd,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said the poster should not feel guilty. “I wouldn’t feel guilty in your shoes,” the commenter wrote.

r/whatdoIdo

Another reply said the focus should remain on the couple. “No, it’s not narcissistic. The attention SHOULD be on the bride and groom and not a screaming child,” the commenter wrote.

A separate reply said babies respond differently to separation. The commenter said their 6-month-old would struggle at a wedding. “Not all babies are the same. If your baby was fine with it then more power to you,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her friend, and the commenters have not been confirmed.