A TikTok video posted by creator @getspicycubes4 on October 14, 2026, shows her recounting a call to her husband’s office. The creator says a woman answered, but it is unclear whether the video is a skit.

The video had been viewed more than 7.5 million times and had received more than 805,300 likes at the time of publication.

@getspicycubes4 sits in her car and says, “I’m on my way to my husband’s office cause I just found out that he has a work wife.” She says she had planned to visit anyway. “I was already gonna come to his office anyways for [...] lunch because I had a little surprise for him."

The TikToker says her husband did not answer when she called his cell phone. She then called his office instead. “Naturally, I call his office,” she says. The creator says she had not visited the office since it relocated about three months before she posted the video. Her husband told her it is “a very male-oriented office." He told her he did not want her coming there anymore. He was “afraid that I was gonna get hit on,” she says.

“To my surprise, a female picks up the phone,” the TikToker says. The woman gave her own name and her husband’s name and asked how she could help. The creator says she asked, “Can I speak to my husband, please?” The woman then asked who was calling, despite having already introduced herself.

The TikToker answered, “I need to speak with [...] I’m his wife.” The woman replied, “Oh, my bad.” The woman then told her, “He’s going over some numbers right now.” She then offered to have the husband call back. “He’s a little busy right now,” the woman said. The TikToker says she questioned the response. “Right now it’s just not [a] good time?” she says. “I’m sorry, what? You’re not gonna let me talk to my husband?”

The TikToker says her husband returned from a business trip the morning she recorded the video. She says he was going over numbers and that she planned to bring him a sandwich for lunch. “I crashed out slightly. She hung up in my face,” she says. The creator says she is still heading to the office. “This could end badly in a couple of different ways,” she says. “We’re gonna find out.”

One commenter recommended a financial step and an exit. “[...] Take all his money and leave,” they wrote.

Another commenter described how they would respond to a similar situation. “He wouldn’t have no wife! Including me I’d be signing divorce papers,” they wrote.

A separate reply suggested a final message for the husband. “Id [sic] just say ‘make her your real wife’ and leave the relationship,” they wrote.

The video may be a comedic skit, and the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok.