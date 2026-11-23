A TikTok video posted by creator @meghfish on April 23, 2026, shows her describing her parents’ view of remote work. She says her parents mistake her weekday work hours for free time.

The video had been viewed more than 1 million times and received over 136,200 likes at the time of publication.

@meghfish says, “The way in which my boomer parents think that because I work remote, I don’t actually have to work.” She says her parents call her in the middle of the workday with requests. “They’ll call me on at, like, one PM on a Tuesday and be like, hey, what are you doing?” she says. “Can you come fix the TV?” The TikToker says she tells them she is working. “No, I’m working."

The creator says her parents see an office as proof of work. “If they can’t physically see you suffering at an office where you have to clock in,” she says, “and get verbally abused by your boss in person every day, you don’t actually have a real job.”

One commenter described working in emergency medical services and a parent's phone calls. “I was a paramedic [...] and when I first started I worked split 12s, 6pm to 6am,” they wrote, “and my mom would call me at 10am during rotation.” They said they asked why. “When I asked her why, she said she thought it would be ok since it was my ‘day off’,” they added.

Another reply described late-night shifts at a club. “When i [sic] worked in a nightclub id [sic] get home between 3-3:30am,” they wrote. “[...] My mum used to wake me going get up dont [sic] stay in bed all day st [sic] like 10am.” They added that Sunday was their only day off work.

Another viewer described getting back at a parent for calling during work hours. “I worked nights for years and my mom was like this so I started calling her at 2am just to chat,” they wrote. She would put on do not disturb, and they would call back to override it. They said their father asked why they kept calling. “[...] and I told him mom calls me at noon to chat on my workdays so I figured we were just calling any time now,” they wrote. The commenter said their father then spoke with their mother, “and it stopped.”

Another commenter, who identified as Gen X, shared a similar experience. “I’m a Gen X who had a SIL that would call me mid-morning after I’d worked until 7 am,” they wrote. “This was before cell phones.”

They said they were staying with an aunt whose phone could not be unplugged or silenced. “The SIL said she knew I was at home, so she called,” they wrote. “Finally I said when I was at work the next night, I’d call her at 2 am because I knew she was at home.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.