A man says his mother-in-law has visited every night since he and his partner moved into their own home. A post shared on r/inlaws on November 22, 2026, asks how he can address the visits.

The thread received more than 101 upvotes and drew more than 40 comments at the time of publication. The poster said he and his partner are both 23. The couple has 2-year-old twin daughters.

He said they moved back in with his partner’s mother while she was pregnant, and the arrangement helped them save money. Everyone got along well and rarely had problems, and they had spoken with his mother-in-law about crossing boundaries with the children.

He said she sometimes acted as though the twins were her own children. Her response rarely changed during those conversations. “I’ve done this before, it’s your first time raising kids is just trying to help,” she told him.

The couple moved out last week. He said family members visited during the first or second night to see the new place. His own family also visited, as such visits were expected.

His partner’s mother then began visiting every night. “Now EVERY SINGLE NIGHT for the 8 nights, my partner's mum is coming over,” he wrote.

The mother-in-law helped put the twins to bed and stayed around after the girls fell asleep. The nightly visits left him exhausted. “I’m exhausted I want to watch a movie on my couch and not talk to anyone,” he wrote.

“I feel like I can’t even relax in my own home because I’m always having to sit and small talk,” he wrote. He wanted one night alone with his partner but did not know how to raise the issue. “I just want a night with my partner,” he wrote. The man worried his partner would take offense if he brought it up. He also worried her mother would be offended.

He asked other users how he should address the situation. “How do I go about addressing this??” he wrote. “because there’s no [...] way this is becoming a regular thing.”

One commenter urged him to speak with his partner about parenting without her mother. “You need to learn how to communicate with your partner. Yesterday,” the commenter wrote. The commenter offered a script for the conversation. “I want to be with you putting our kids to bed. You and me. Just us,” the commenter wrote. “It’s time. We’re ready for this."

Another reply wondered whether the couple missed the help they had while living with her mother. “I am interested to know how much his parents did when they lived with them,” the commenter wrote. They said both adults had grown used to it. “Her mom is now helping because this is new to her,” the commenter wrote. “Her mom may also be making up for 2 yrs of lost time. That needs to stop if that’s the case.”

r/inlaws

A separate reply said he should discuss a bedtime routine with his wife. The commenter said he should tell her he wanted to settle into a routine with the twins.

“Speak to your wife,” the commenter wrote. “That it is not practical for her mother to be expected to come over every night to put them to bed. YOU are their parent and you should be helping your wife put the twins down."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, his partner, and the commenters have not been confirmed.