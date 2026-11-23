A retail store cashier shared a bizarre experience involving a couple in a post on Reddit. The cashier revealed that the couple refused to answer their questions, leaving the cashier wondering whether they were being rude or simply acting strangely. The post, shared on r/retailhell on November 22, drew nine comments as of publication.

The cashier revealed that they were used to greeting customers as they walked in, even if they didn't respond, and said it didn't bother them. However, customers who didn't say hello, thank you or anything else during checkout irked them, although they usually moved on.

Recalling an incident, the user wrote about a strange experience with a couple who didn't return their greeting. However, when the Reddit user told them their total, the couple just stared at the user in silence. “Usually, people will move to pay, but they did absolutely nothing. I repeated it again, and they continued to stare at me.”

The user finally asked them again whether they were paying with cash or card, but the couple continued staring at the cashier in silence. The cashier selected the card option on their own, after which the couple finally used their card to pay and started conversing with each other. “So they could definitely speak... but for some reason didn't want to speak to me?? It was really f-cking weird,” wrote the user.

“I can't tell if they were just being rude or being weird or maybe they were high? I want to assume they were waiting for me to put a card, but there is the option to use your card immediately even if I don't press it on my screen, which most customers do.” The Reddit user said the fact that the couple didn't respond when asked a question was strange.

The user also wrote that they usually don't get a response when someone doesn't speak English or when a customer is a shy or awkward teenager. “These were white Americans who could definitely speak English, so I'm not sure what their excuse was,” the cashier concluded.

One commenter shared their experience and wrote, “I don't even acknowledge people who don't say anything. I've had people look at me, hoping I magically know what they want; I've had people half wave like they're embarrassed to interact with other people; I've had people whistle at me like a dog; I only acknowledge people if they actually speak to me.”

Another commenter also wrote that such situations were getting more common. “I think people really do want AI over people so they don't have to talk. After the second time, I've been saying they can either respond or I'm clearing the sale and ringing up the people behind them. That lights a fire under their asses.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/retailhell.