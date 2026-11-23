A 19-year-old Reddit user was invited to her brother-in-law’s birthday party, but the celebration took an unexpected turn. In her post, the woman wrote that her brother-in-law became upset over the gift she bought him. Following the incident, her sister not only asked her to leave but also insisted that she apologize to him.

The woman said the incident happened the previous week and that she could not get it out of her mind. She added that she did not know much about her 45-year-old brother-in-law, so she decided to get him a self-care basket for his birthday. The basket included shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, body wash and a package of washcloths. “I didn't think anything of this because this is a pretty normal thing I'd give as a gift to someone.”

Recalling the day of the party, the Reddit user wrote that everything seemed fine when she arrived. She also said she had to drive five to six hours to reach her sister’s home. Later that afternoon, everyone gathered to open the gifts, which she found somewhat silly for a 45-year-old.

“So, he gets to my present and pulls it out of the gift bag and seems a little upset and not very grateful, just setting it aside without even saying thanks, as he did to everyone else's gifts. At the time, I didn't think much of it,” she wrote.

While everyone was having cake, the woman’s sister pulled her aside and told her that her husband was mad at the Reddit user because she had embarrassed him in front of everybody by giving him the gift. The brother-in-law was upset because the gift made it seem as though his wife's sister thought he smelled. This left the woman confused.

Afterward, her sister asked the woman to leave because her husband was so upset about the gift. The woman concluded the post by writing, “I'm fed up at this point, so I just say fine and leave without saying bye to anyone besides my sister. About a day later, my sister texts me and tells me I should text him and apologize to him. Am I in the wrong in this situation, and should I apologize?”



One commenter bluntly wrote, “Your sister is 22, and her husband is 45. I don't need to read anymore. Even if you got him a good gift, he still wouldn't be happy. It's not about the gift; it's about having his wife back him and isolate you.”

Another commenter wrote in support of the Reddit user that they loved self-care packages. “Especially ones that smell really nice. NTA. The gift could have been taken as a luxury, but he decided to take it as an insult. That's some massive projecting.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/AITAH.