A Reddit user shared how their daughter was facing workplace harassment from customers. In the post, the Reddit user asked the community for advice on how they could make it stop. The post, titled "Being hit on constantly at Lowe’s," was made on r/retailhell, a subreddit where retail workers share their frustrations about the job.

It was made on November 22 and, as of writing, has garnered 94 upvotes and 70 comments. The user went on to explain that their 18-year-old daughter would constantly get "hit on" by customers. "She’s been called things like 'baby doll,' and she’s been asked what time she gets off work," the user wrote. "There are more things that are equally offensive, but are too many to list. It’s usually by men 2x her age. She’s blonde. Idk if that has anything to do with it, so I just bought her a brown wig."

The user was frustrated that their daughter felt she had to change something about her appearance to keep the men away. "I’m sure many people have experienced this. What did you do? Did it work?" the user asked at the end of the post. The comments included messages of support for the young woman, with users empathizing with her and calling out the workplace harassment.

While some users suggested that she should talk back to the men, others argued that this might not be the best option, especially since she works for an organization. "I don't think the hair has anything to do with it; people just suck. I'm sorry she has to deal with that," one user wrote, assuring her that the harassment was not her fault.

Another user suggested a series of steps, arguing that the woman should report the incidents as s***** harassment. However, the commenter also suggested that reporting might not always be enough, adding that wearing an engagement ring could help.

A third user made a counterargument, revealing that an engagement ring definitely does not help. "I got a fake wedding ring and said I was married (engaged was never enough)," one user wrote, as another added, " Another user suggested that saying that she is a lesbian might help. However, yet again, various users chimed in, saying that nothing stops creepy men and some even take it as a 'challenge.'"

One user argued that this might be a problem as a whole for Lowe's, where the OP's (original poster's) daughter worked. "I think it might just be a Lowe's thing. The majority of my employment career has been in retail, and nothing was quite like Lowe's," the user wrote. "There was a male associate in his mid-40s who would pull you aside to talk about how hot some of our female co-workers' bodies were." The OP replied to the comment, simply writing, "Wow."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/retailhell.