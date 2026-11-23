A Reddit discussion in r/ChoosingBeggars focused on a middle school basketball player's mother who was asking restaurants in an affluent area to provide free meals for the team and coaches. The post, shared on November 21, drew 252 comments as of publication.

The Reddit post included screenshots of a mother's post in which she called on Heights-area restaurants for help. The woman began her post by naming the school and saying the basketball team was looking for a few local restaurants to help feed its seventh- and eighth-grade boys during the 2026-2027 season.

The woman added that they already had two restaurants on board and hoped to find five more that could provide game-day meals for about 30 players and coaches. “We’d love to give these boys some good, hearty meals to keep them fueled for game day!” the post read.

The woman mentioned that she wasn't expecting one restaurant to do it all. She was looking for local spots that were willing to pitch in and support neighborhood kids. “If you’re a restaurant owner, manager, or know someone who might be interested, please reach out!” The post also included a couple of screenshots of comments..



The Reddit post also drew several reactions. One commenter wrote, “I’m sorry, among all of the audacity here, it’s also middle school basketball. Either feed your own kid before or after the game or chip in for pizza. The idea that these kids and staff deserve a free catered meal is wild.” Another user replied, “Yeah, that's possibly the most absurd part to me too. They're not varsity high school players or college athletes. We don't need to keep them in peak performance here.”

A second user wrote, “I was in the marching band in high school and college. We only really did football games. I think in high school, we were on our own to purchase or bring our own food during our break. College offered a hot dog and soda for free. And if they were road games, the student activity board gave us each a $10 stipend for food. That was it.”

A third commenter criticized the request, writing, “If a restaurant losing that money isn’t a big ask, then by that logic it isn’t a big ask for the team’s parents to pay for their kids' food. I own a few small cafes, and we get requests like this all the time. This person is a piece of sh-t.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/ChoosingBeggars.