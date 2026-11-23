A TikTok creator named Saharayar made an observation she wanted to discuss with her followers. She said she'd noticed more women talking poorly about each other behind their backs. After spending time with a friend, she was surprised by how much the woman gossiped about people they both knew, as well as people she had never even met. The video had received more than 151,600 views and 121 comments at the time of publication.

Saharayar was filming a Get Ready With Me video while talking about a recent hangout with a friend. As usual, the two started discussing some of their mutual friends. Their conversation was initially harmless, with little updates about their lives, such as who was getting married and how certain people were doing.

However, things took an uncomfortable turn when the woman she was spending time with started speaking poorly about their friends. She gossiped about someone going through a divorce and said she wasn't surprised the marriage hadn't worked out. She also brought up another person's struggles with having a child. All of this rubbed Saharayar the wrong way.

After noticing how much her friend was talking about other people, Saharayar began to see a pattern. It seemed as though the woman was particularly interested in hearing about other people's struggles and setbacks. The behavior reminded the TikToker of her aunts, whom she described as people who loved to gossip.

According to Saharayar, these women spent considerable time talking down to others and seemed to enjoy seeing them fail. She was particularly bothered by how they could even smile while discussing other people's painful experiences.

Saharayar described this behavior as smelling like "auntie," suggesting that some people might not realize they had adopted the same gossiping habits they often criticized in older women around them.

She said it was time for people to start speaking more kindly about one another and treating each other better. Her observation sparked an interesting discussion in the comments.

TikTokers Had a Lot to Say About People Talking Badly About One Another

There were plenty of opinions in the comment section about Saharayar's video, with many viewers agreeing with her stance.

"'Spilling the tea' culture has become insaneeee. May Allah guide all of us," one commenter wrote.

Another viewer added, "Omg the smiling while talking about someone's tragic circumstances sent a shiver up my spine."

Some people also shared their own experiences with friends who had developed similar habits.

"Ugh one of my bestest friends became like this always jealous and insecure and yes she's with a miserable broke man who makes her life hell," one person wrote.

Another commenter shared how they handled similar situations, saying, "That's why I stick to my 3 friends and keep everyone else at arms length."

However, not everyone was entirely convinced by Saharayar's take. One viewer pointed out what they saw as an inconsistency in the TikToker's video, writing, "Then why are you talking crap about her?"

While many viewers related to Saharayar's frustration with gossip culture, others questioned whether she was also engaging in the same behavior by discussing her friend's actions publicly.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Saharayar's personal account shared on her TikTok account, @saharayar.