TikTok creator @daylahbakes shared a video recounting an incident that took place during her daughter's first birthday celebration. Daylah, the baby's mother, said that while she was changing her daughter's diaper, a female relative — whom she did not identify — made a comment about the baby that she found completely unacceptable. The incident has since left her unwilling to trust the relative around her child.

As of publication, the video had received more than 403,000 views and 4,387 comments, many of which agreed that the relative's remarks were disturbing.

Daylah began by explaining that she had invited a few family members over to celebrate her daughter's first birthday. Her daughter had a bowel movement in her car seat, so Daylah needed to change her diaper. As she laid the baby down, a female relative stood nearby and watched.

While Daylah was cleaning her daughter, some of the bowel movement had reached the baby's private area. The child moved her hands toward her lower belly as her mother wiped her down. But the comment the relative made in response left Daylah shocked.

“I was wiping her down, and my baby threw her hands down towards her lower belly. . . Nothing weird, just threw her hands down. . . And said family member said, ‘But Mommy, it feels good down there,’” Daylah recalled.

One commenter called the remark an immediate red flag and warned Daylah against leaving her child alone with the relative. They wrote, “Never and I mean NEVER leave your baby alone with this person in any capacity. I'm so sorry.”

The Relative Doubled Down With Another Unacceptable Comment

For a few seconds after the relative made the first comment, Daylah tried to convince herself that she had not meant it in the way it sounded.

“She paused for a couple seconds and in those couple seconds I thought, ‘Surely she doesn't mean it in any sort of weird, inappropriate way,’” Daylah said.

But the relative soon made another comment that, according to Daylah, confirmed her concerns. She allegedly said, “That's what my fingers are for.”

Daylah said the atmosphere shifted after that exchange. She was shocked that anyone, especially a family member, could say or even think something like that about a one-year-old. She responded, “Oh, absolutely not!”

And the comments did not stop there. The relative then allegedly said, “Oh, you know you can't stop these girls these days.”

Daylah pushed back, replying, “No. No, she will not be doing that. No. . . That's not normal.”

The family member continued making comments about the baby, leaving Daylah disgusted that the conversation had taken place at all.

In reacting to the video, many of the commenters agreed that this family member was way out of line, and her comments needed to be taken seriously. One viewer wrote, "Saying I can't 100 percent make that call is why some of us get molested. As the mother YOU ARE to make EVERY call to prioritize safety. Period."

This commenter said that she was raised with a sex offender, and the comment needed to be documented. She wrote, "As a child raised with a sex offender, please do not ever let her around your child. She needs to be reported and have it documented. The time, day, etc. Report her. Because it will happen again. If you get enough reports you can file charges."

Keep that baby protected. Stranger danger is absolutely a thing but so is family danger," another commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Daylah's personal account shared on TikTok under the handle @daylahbakes.