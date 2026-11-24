A 35-year-old man has turned to Reddit for advice after deciding to send his unemployed 32-year-old brother back to his hometown. The brother has been unemployed for the past 18 months, and the 35-year-old has been looking after him during that time. They have had several disagreements over the basic responsibilities the older brother expected of him, and the 35-year-old has now decided it is time for him to leave.

In a post made on r/AITAH three hours ago, which had received over 115 upvotes at the time of writing, the OP explained that he had invited his younger brother to stay with him and his partner around Labor Day in California. What was meant to be a visit eventually turned into nearly three months of living together, with the older brother paying his brother's bills. The OP said his brother had never had a steady job or lived on his own and spent his time sleeping, going on Twitch and playing games.

At the start of November, the 35-year-old said he had laid out certain expectations for his brother's continued stay. These included working toward getting a driver's license, transferring his health insurance to the county, having his food benefit card sent to the new address and actively looking for work.

Although his brother was initially on board, the OP said there had been very little progress over the following weeks.

The disagreement escalated when he asked his brother to take his driver's license written test online, call about transferring his health insurance and arrange to have his benefits card sent to the new address. His brother said he had already contacted his insurer and had been told that it was "impossible" to transfer the coverage. When asked to explain why that was the case, he could not provide much detail.

The older brother suggested they call the provider again and put the representative on speakerphone so they could both hear what the representative had to say. However, the younger brother replied, "I won't call them back. I already told you they said it's impossible." Frustrated, the OP then told him, "You're 32 years old. I shouldn't have to handhold you."

He admitted he had been harsh but said he would no longer cover for his brother.

The OP then asked his brother whether he wanted to take the 11:55 p.m. bus to his hometown. His brother said yes, though he complained that he would miss seeing their niece, who was due any moment. The OP said his brother could see her when she got home. He also said their mother could look after his brother so he would not be homeless.

Several Reddit commenters supported the 35-year-old's decision to set boundaries. One commenter felt the brother had been given ample time and said, "You gave him three months. How much difference will a day make? A week? Even a month?" Another felt the OP should have ended the arrangement much earlier and said he was not wrong to have done so, only that he had been "an idiot for letting it go on for so long."

However, others felt the younger brother's lack of initiative might be related to a mental health or neurodevelopmental issue. The OP admitted that his family had suspected his brother might have autism, but he was not keen on getting an assessment. In another reply, the OP acknowledged that mental health issues could also be a factor.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/AITAH