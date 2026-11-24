A woman shared her experience dating a man whose behavior she found a little strange. She described three dates on which the man acted unusually, wondering whether his behavior was normal or simply unfamiliar to her. The post, titled “Has anyone dated a man who acts like this?” was shared on November 23 and drew 785 comments as of publication.

On their first date, the woman wrote that the man asked her whether she was materialistic and mentioned that he wasn't. He then looked at her ring and asked whether it was a diamond. The Reddit user found this odd, as she felt most men did not pay much attention to such details and that he could have asked her directly.

Recalling their second date, the woman said the man had sent a Tesla to pick her up. This made her feel uncomfortable, as she thought it contradicted what he had said earlier. On their third date, the two cooked at her place, and the man brought dessert. Before leaving, he asked whether he should take the dessert home or leave it with her.

The woman said the question made her feel strange because it was a small dessert, and she had not expected him to want to take it home. She also pointed out that she had bought the main food and cooked it, so he could have left the dessert behind as a courtesy. She also mentioned another thing the man did after dinner: He kept touching her ring, which surprised her.

The woman concluded by writing, “Am I overthinking this, or would you find these behaviours a little odd as well? Is this normal behaviour for men, or am I just not used to this kind of personality?” The comments section featured several suggestions. One commenter advised the woman to watch The Lord of the Rings with the man and said that if he started sympathizing with Gollum, she should abandon ship.

Another shared her experience where she met a man for drinks. She wrote that since she was starving, she ordered an appetizer, and the man looked at her like she would get a panic attack. She revealed that she had intended to pay for it herself, which she did. “We dated for a while, but it didn’t go well. He had so many issues, including major money anxiety, even though he was perfectly financially stable.”

The commenter added that his panicked look was because he thought that he would have to pay for the food. She regretted going on a second date with him. She urged women to pay attention to the red flags and wrote that she would never date a man who would ask her if she was materialistic. “It’s just such a weird question. It’s like asking you if you’re an asshole. It’s rude. It’s socially inept. It speaks to his ingrained biases.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/dating_advice.