An emergency veterinary technician is urging pet parents to keep Thanksgiving food away from their pets, as some holiday foods can lead to expensive and potentially life-threatening emergencies. Aiyana Lauren, who identifies herself as a DVM-to-be, shared this warning in a TikTok video posted eight hours before publication. The video had garnered 315,200 likes and nearly 3,000 comments at the time.

Her message was: "Keep the turkey on your plate and your pets out of my ER." In the video, Lauren went through the potential consequences of feeding pets Thanksgiving leftovers, prompting a number of pet parents to comment about how they keep their animals safe during the holidays. "I'm an ER vet tech, and I promise you I don't want to see you at my job on Thanksgiving," she said before listing foods that could be dangerous to dogs.

Turkey bones were a major concern. She explained that bones can splinter and cause injuries to the digestive tract, potentially requiring an X-ray, an endoscopy, or even surgical removal.

An emergency visit for a turkey bone could easily cost $3,000 or more, she said, depending on the treatment required.

Lauren also warned about garlic, onions, grapes, raisins, and foods containing these ingredients. These can be dangerous to pets. The ASPCA states that grapes and raisins can cause kidney damage in dogs, while onions and garlic can damage their red blood cells.

Lauren also warned pet parents to keep raw bread dough out of their pets' reach. The dough can expand in the stomach and produce alcohol, potentially causing stomach distension and alcohol poisoning. Chocolate was another concern, with darker chocolate generally posing a greater toxicity risk. She also urged pet parents to secure their trash bins so dogs could not easily reach discarded food scraps and other potentially dangerous items.

The warning resonated with viewers, who shared their own experiences in the comments. One TikTok user wrote, "Your pet has no idea it's Thanksgiving! They don't NEEEEEEED any of the food off the table," which received more than 47,000 likes. Another commenter said, "And that's why we need pet insurance." A third said their dog had undergone $10,000 worth of treatment after eating gum containing the artificial sweetener xylitol.

Several pet parents also shared how they planned to include their animals in the celebrations safely. They said they would serve plain turkey, pumpkin puree, and boiled sweet potatoes to their pets.

Pet parents do not necessarily have to keep their animals away from every holiday treat. However, any food offered should be pet-safe, unseasoned, and served in appropriate portions. A little preparation can go a long way toward preventing an emergency veterinary visit during the holidays.