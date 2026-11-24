A TikTok posted by creator @bo_knows_best on November 23, 2026, shows him saying he misses the days when Black Friday shopping turned violent. He suggests that bringing back old-school Black Friday could help the nation heal, though the video may be satire.

The video has garnered more than 2 million views and over 535,300 likes as of publication.

@bo_knows_best looks into the camera and says, “I’m just gonna say it. I miss when Black Friday was violent.” He says he misses the news coverage, adding, “I miss when they used to cover it on the news like a natural disaster".

He lists other things associated with Black Friday that he misses, including long waits. “I miss waiting in line for 6 hours to get a flat screen TV for $200,” he says. “I miss people going to jail over a toaster oven.” The TikToker says he misses the feeling surrounding the shopping event. “I miss the nostalgia of it all and the magic of the violence on Black Friday,” he says.

“It really meant something to me.” He says the country could benefit from a return to those days. “I think we could really heal as a nation if we brought back old school Black Friday,” he says. He recalls local and national news coverage and the gates opening as crowds rushed in. “God, those were the days, weren’t they?” he asks. “Take me back to those days.”

One commenter compared past shopping events to a fictional annual period of lawlessness. “I feel like the old black Friday was our purge like people got in trouble,” they wrote. “It was a day where it was kind of socially accepted [...] for good deals.”

Another reply recalled a family shopping assignment that ended in a confrontation. “One year my mom made us split up to get everything on her list,” they wrote. “I was in charge of getting a bread maker.” They added, “I ended up having a tug of war with an old lady over it.” The commenter said the encounter ended with the woman falling.

Another viewer described a toy-aisle altercation between two shoppers. “I saw two women fight over a Barbie dream house at Fred Meyer once,” they wrote. “It was beautiful.” They added, “The short one had the tall one in a headlock.”

A former Target employee also recalled working during the shopping event. “I worked at target for Black Friday 2011 & they put me on the register right in front of the door,” they wrote. They described the scene as resembling a zombie apocalypse, adding, “The way people rushed in! It was pure chaos! I miss it!”

Another commenter shared a baby-gear pricing experience. “So [...] I had just had a baby and needed a new pack n play and I saw on Black Friday is [sic] was $130,” they wrote. “But I didn’t get paid until the next Friday and was so upset bc it was on sale…”

They said the item was cheaper on the same website once they got paid. “Well I got paid and went online to the SAME website and it was $97!!!!” they wrote. “Black Friday sales have literally become a scam.”

The video may be satire, and the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described. The details above reflect the creator’s views and the commenters’ accounts as shared on TikTok.