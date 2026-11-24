A TikTok user shared a bizarre story about discovering that the secret ingredient in her grandmother's recipe was cigarette ash. But the story got even stranger when she revealed the reason her uncle recognized the missing ingredient. @cassdamm posted the video on November 22. As of publication, it had garnered more than 36,000 views, 7,120 likes and more than 90 comments.

The creator began by revealing that she wanted to do something special for her uncle, who was getting out of prison after serving two years for murder. However, the revelation at the end of the video about whom he had murdered made the story even more disturbing.

The TikTok creator spoke about how she went through her grandmother's recipe book to find something her uncle would like. "However, all the recipes kinda seem like they would be worse than prison food," the user said. That said, she eventually settled on two recipes, one of which her mother also used to make.

She added that the dish was terrible and that she had to "beg" her mother to stop making it. However, when the TikTok user discovered that her grandmother regularly made the dish for her uncle and mother, she decided to go ahead and cook it. The day finally came when her uncle arrived and took the first bite.

Upon tasting the dish, the uncle "made a face," saying that something seemed to be missing. The TikTok creator told him that she had followed the recipe exactly, but he still believed something was missing. Almost 15 minutes later, the uncle finally realized what it was. He slammed his hand on the table and screamed, "ashes."

The TikTok creator then explained that her grandmother was a chain-smoker who would smoke while cooking, allowing ashes to fall into the food. "So my mom, my uncle grew up eating a bunch of cigarette ash in their food and I can't imagine that's incredibly healthy for children," the TikTok user said. She then shared a disturbing theory about her uncle's past, adding, "I kind of wonder if maybe that contributed to the fact that her son grew up and became so messed up that he killed his own father."

Needless to say, viewers had different reactions to the story. "What a crazy story, but the fact he could pinpoint the exact thing that was missing is crazy," one user wrote. Another added, "You're an amazing storyteller. All I could do was laugh when the shock hit." A third user suggested that ashes being part of a recipe wasn't actually that unusual.

"I knew it was ashes immediately," the TikTok user wrote. "But I am Gen X, so ashes were just a part of life." Various users were also amused by the TikTok creator's family history and urged her to share more stories. "How many seasons of a Netflix special do you think your family stories could get?" one user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @cassdamm, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.