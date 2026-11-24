A Reddit user shared a post to r/mildlyinfuriating describing the reality of planning a Friendsgiving gathering in 2026. After inviting 25 people, the Redditor said 14 RSVP'd "Yes," while another 11 said they might attend. However, only five people actually showed up. Needless to say, the outcome was highly upsetting.

The post was shared on November 23 and had received 22,000 upvotes and 2,300 comments as of publication.

The writer admitted to being upset with the situation, particularly with how people handle invitations and their apparent lack of communication.

The Redditor explained that they hosted the Friendsgiving gathering with a friend who was responsible for preparing the food. Since there was no clear number of confirmed attendees, the friend prepared a large amount of food in case some of the people who had RSVP'd "Maybe" decided to show up.

However, he ended up preparing far too much food for the five people who actually arrived, resulting in what the writer described as a waste of time, money, and effort.

The Redditor also said this had become a recurring problem with people. According to the writer, some cancel at the last minute, fail to respond to invitations, or simply don't provide an update about whether they're coming.

Reddit Users Agree and Suggest Making Guests Bring a Dish to the Next Friendsgiving

The writer said they had stopped hosting larger parties altogether because of people's lack of commitment. Instead, they now prefer smaller gatherings to avoid the frustration and inconvenience of planning an event that people might not attend.

Viewers agree that these last minute cancellations are infuriating to deal with, especially when you're supposed to be dealing with adults. This commenter said that most people simply don't know how to commit or communicate. They wrote, "I’d say this is extremely infuriating. It’s why I hate hosting even for kids events let alone adult ones. People just for whatever reason cannot commit. I’ve got kids. I’m busy. Life’s busy. But if I rsvp yes, I’ll be there."

"If you do this next year, ask the people who say yes to bring something. People are usually more inclined to keep commitments if they think they're being depended upon," this commenter advised. They continued, "Tell 'maybes' a week out that they either need to pick yes or no or you'll pick no for them. I'm sorry, people are inconsiderate."

A separate commenter said it's best to flag the no-shows, and never invited them again. They wrote, "The best course is don't invite the no shows going forward - to anything - ever again."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/mildlyinfuriating.