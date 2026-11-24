A Reddit user, u/yeezymoneybaby, has turned to r/dating_advice for relationship advice after the man she's been seeing for a few months didn't invite her to spend Thanksgiving with him. In the post, the OP explains that things have been going pretty well with the guy, even though they're not officially in a relationship. She says he's been fantastic in the way he treats her, but the emotional connection can be a bit thin at times.

The Thanksgiving invitation issue came up when she casually asked him what he was doing for the holiday.

He said he'd probably be at his sister's but didn't ask her what she was doing or suggest that she come along. "I know we're not officially together, so I don't necessarily feel entitled to an invitation, but I guess I was hoping he'd at least consider including me," she wrote.

The holiday also has a personal dimension for the woman, as she has lost a parent. Bearing in mind that he is an immigrant, the OP wondered whether the man might not attach the same cultural significance to Thanksgiving as she does. "Am I making too much of this, or is it reasonable to feel a little hurt that he didn't think to include me?" she asked.

Several commenters felt that the lack of an invitation wasn't necessarily an indication of his feelings. One person suggested that you wouldn't invite someone you were casually dating to your Thanksgiving dinner. They described it as something you did for your significant other and very close platonic friends. Another suggested that family get-togethers could be a bit of a nightmare, so the man might be trying to keep her out of it. A third person also suggested she should find out what his New Year's plans were instead.

Others, though, thought the Thanksgiving invitation wasn't the real issue at all. "The bigger question is why hasn't he made you exclusive yet?" one user asked, suggesting that after several months of dating, he would have discussed exclusivity by now.

Another commenter suggested that the OP may be looking for relationship-level gestures without having actually established a relationship. The woman then clarified that while they'd known each other for several months, they'd really been seeing each other for about two. She'd also met his family and people who would have been at the event, so the lack of an invitation was rather confusing.

Still, the OP said that holidays would have different expectations for each family, and she was trying not to be too sensitive about it.

The whole issue really came down to the fact that relationship milestones mean different things to different people. To one person, a Thanksgiving invitation might be the very essence of being included; to another, it might be the definition of a serious relationship.

Rather than assume that the fact that he didn't invite her meant he was completely uninterested, the OP may benefit from having a discussion about the relationship and where it is heading.