TikTok user @miriamrshoman shared a video explaining why she will never have a birthday dinner again after an upsetting experience during her most recent birthday celebration, when she turned 19. At the time of publication, the video had amassed 343,000 views and 966 comments.

Miriam, who posts under the handle @miriamrshoman, described the evening as a traumatizing experience. She said she had gone out to dinner with several friends to celebrate her birthday, but three girls in particular became the focus of the story.

The three women were part of the same friend group, and Miriam said she had been close with them at the time. They had been friends for almost a year.

The group went to a nice steakhouse. Shortly after everyone was seated, the three girls immediately got up to take photos. However, they didn't ask Miriam whether she wanted to join them, even though it was her birthday they were celebrating.

Miriam said her other friends were confused by what was happening. However, she didn't want to make a big deal out of the situation and chose to keep the peace. She pretended everything was fine, but said that was far from how she actually felt.

About halfway through dinner, the three girls returned to the table and placed their food orders.

After the bill arrived, Miriam and her other friends got up to take pictures. However, when they returned to settle the bill, they discovered that the three girls had already ordered an Uber and left the restaurant without paying.

"Didn't say bye to me. Didn't say bye to anyone. I think they said bye to one of the guys who was at the dinner, but they didn't say bye to me. Like, it's my birthday," Miriam said.

She added that the incident marked the end of their friendship. A few hours later, she came across the photos the girls had taken while everyone else was eating. They had posted them on Instagram.

TikTok Users Share Their Own Disappointing Birthday Celebration Experiences

Miriam's experience resonated with several viewers in the comments, many of whom agreed with her and shared stories of their own disappointing birthday celebrations. Some even explained why they had stopped organizing birthday dinners altogether.

"i always lose at least one friend around my birthday," one user commented.

"They always sayyyy you want to know how someone feels about you? Pay attention to how you're treated on your birthday," another wrote.

"No deadass I stopped bc on my 24th i had a birthday brunch of 10 ish friends, everyone was late and I sat alone at a table for like 20 minutes till someone showed lol," a third user shared.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @miriamrshoman, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.