TikTok user @makeupxellie shared a video about an experience in which one of her editors began asking Ellie if they could share her boyfriend. At the time of publication, the video had 533,800 views and 1,025 comments.

Ellie starts by saying she is nervous about posting the video but knows she needs to share her experience. She has several editors and tries to engage with all of them, but one crossed boundaries she could not overlook.

Ellie says she came across an editor whose work she liked, so she followed them back. The editor then reached out and told Ellie that getting a follow from her had been a dream of theirs.

“They were making good edits, consistent with them. I love the edits, so I followed them back and obviously I love all of my supporters, I love them. If you message me I will try my best to message you back, okay? This person wasn't pushy with the messages. The only thing that they were slightly pushy with was ‘can you see this edit, will you see this edit,’” Ellie says.

Ellie says they spoke frequently, and the editor continued making edits of her as they got to know each other. She also clarifies that the person was an adult, not a child, and was only a year younger than her.

After they had grown close, Ellie says the editor texted her out of the blue to say they had seen her boyfriend shirtless during a TikTok Live. Ellie thought the message was strange, but the editor continued, saying that Ellie was lucky. She hoped that would be the end of the conversation.

However, Ellie says the editor continued sending messages about her boyfriend.

“This person then persisted on to text me and say things like your boyfriend's really hot, can I have him, he's mine. Maybe I'm you and you're me. What if I just pretended to be you and took your boyfriend? If we both have your boyfriend, if we both share him, we can have a good time,” Ellie recalls.

Ellie says she was shocked. She adds that the editor had also been controlling and pushy in the past, to the point that one of her friends said they felt the editor was trying to control her.

Ellie says she responded with a message asking the editor to stop making comments about her boyfriend.

“I text them back. I sent them a nice paragraph, it wasn't even a paragraph, it was just a little bit longer of a message, and I said listen, in the nicest way possible please stop saying that about my boyfriend. It's making me uncomfortable and it's making him uncomfortable, it's weird. They just double-tapped my message. Fifteen minutes later they then text me saying, sorry diva and then sent me an edit going can you please see it,” she says.

TikTok users agree the editor's behavior was inappropriate

“Oh that is such weird behavior,” one user commented.

Other viewers also expressed disbelief that the editor had asked to share Ellie's boyfriend, with many comments echoing that reaction.

“I'm going crazy did she rily say 'we can share' like wtf,” one user wrote. Ellie replied to clarify that the editor was a man, not a woman, adding another detail to the story.

“Sorry that happened to you girly,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @makeupxellie's account shared on the platform.