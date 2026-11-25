TikTok user @onlycho.xo shared a cautionary tale about befriending a classmate in nursing school, only to discover that their friendship was not what she initially thought it was. At the time of publication, the video had received 807,500 views and 946 comments.

The story @onlycho.xo shared dates back to her time in nursing school. She explained that classmates often become friends because they spend so much time together, making it easier to build connections.

She said she and another friend met a classmate, and she initially thought they were getting along well and having a great time. However, the other woman apparently did not feel the same way.

"We studied together. We went to lunch together. We talked outside of school. We made plans together. And then just all of a sudden, one day she came to school and she just was not dealing with us. Like, she wasn't talking, she didn't sit with us, like, nothing. She just was like, you would have thought she never knew us," @onlycho.xo said.

Naturally, they asked the woman if she was OK and whether there was anything they could do to help. The classmate offered excuses for her behavior, and eventually, the friend group took the hint and gave her space.

About a year after graduating, however, the former classmate reached out to @onlycho.xo and asked how she was doing. They caught up, and the woman suggested that they get together.

"By this time you know we're talking every day. She's kind of confiding in me, venting to me about some things that she's going through, and me, I'm naturally a nurturer. Like if you around me I'm gonna uplift you, I'm gonna motivate you, you know, that's just what I do. Like that's just who I am. And so she was like always like overly complimenting me, she's like, oh my god you're so perfect," she said.

However, @onlycho.xo said the woman eventually began making comments about her other female friends, suggesting that they talked about her behind her back or gave her backhanded compliments. Despite this, the two continued spending time together.

The former classmate then asked if she could meet @onlycho.xo's other group of friends. The creator agreed to make introductions, explaining to her friends that the woman did not have many friends of her own and did not get out very often.

When the group planned a trip to Miami, @onlycho.xo extended an invitation to the woman. However, when the trip came around, the classmate said she could not make it. The group went without her, but things became even stranger after @onlycho.xo returned.

"So I come back from the trip, me and her on the phone, we're talking and she's telling me, she's like, yeah, my husband saw a picture of you on the beach and saw a picture of you in your bikini in Miami. And I'm like, how'd your husband see me on my social media, I said, because I don't add people's husbands," she said.

The woman explained that she had been looking at the posts when her husband happened to walk up behind her and see them. The explanation raised suspicions for @onlycho.xo, especially when the classmate began claiming that her husband was making comments about her despite the two men not knowing each other.

"Fast forward maybe like a couple months down the line, she ends up talking to me and telling me that she's met this dude. She's still married. She's met this dude. And she's like, oh, he must have found me on your social media. Maybe one time when you posted me on your social media," @onlycho.xo said.

According to the creator, the man then supposedly began commenting on her social media posts and making remarks about what she wore. She stressed that she did not know who he was.

The final straw came when the classmate began relaying things the man she was seeing supposedly said about @onlycho.xo's husband. The creator said that, for every compliment the woman passed along, there seemed to be another comment about her body or clothing from someone in her life.

TikTok Users React to the Creator's Experience With Her Former Classmate

"Sometimes people with little friends be the realest so l don't think everyone with no friends should be labeled a problem but sometimes that could be the case. Big friend groups/ a lot of friends give fake," one user commented.

"Too many compliments always throw me off," another user wrote.

"Her husband never said any of that, it was her the whole time," a third commenter suggested.

Other users shared similar suspicions, agreeing that the former classmate may have been using other people as a cover for the comments she wanted to make herself.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @onlycho.xo's account shared on the platform.