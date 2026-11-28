A destination wedding in France sounded exciting until one guest noticed an unusual RSVP request. The bride and groom wanted guests to Venmo them directly for accommodation. The arrangement sparked debate about wedding etiquette, room quality and whether guest should cover venue costs.

The woman explained her dilemma in a post to r/weddingshaming roughly three months ago. At the time of publication, the post had 783 upvotes and 444 comments. She and her husband, who live on the U.S. West Coast, were considering attending their first destination wedding.

Guest Questions the Château’s Accommodation Arrangements

According to the woman, the couple chose an all-inclusive wedding venue that required them to rent the entire château. They wanted guests to stay onsite and asked everyone to send accommodation payments through Venmo. The woman understood that guests normally paid for their own travel and lodging. However, she questioned why the couple collected those payments directly.

She also questioned whether guests were effectively helping the couple pay for a wedding venue they had already been required to rent. Her concerns grew after she researched the property and looked through its photos. Some sleeping areas appeared inside open-plan rooms connected to kitchens. Other buildings featured loft-style layouts with beds on separate levels.

The woman also found few photos of the bathrooms. One available picture showed a bathtub without a shower head. She acknowledged that historic European properties might offer different accommodations than American hotels. However, she wanted clearer information before committing to the expense.

Reddit Users Debate Whether Guests Should Pay the Couple

Several Reddit users said it was normal for couples to collect accommodation payments when they rented an entire wedding venue. One European commenter explained that château contracts often require couples to rent every room. The couple then separates accommodation costs from the wider venue bill. The commenter added that individual payments could complicate arrangements for overseas guests.

Others focused less on Venmo and more on the actual rooms. One user warned, “Not all rooms - at any chateau - are going to be the same size, bed configuration, proximity to whatever, etc.” They also questioned whether guests would pay equally despite receiving different accommodations.

Another commenter shared an experience attending a château wedding in northern France. They wrote, “We definitely had the worst room in the house as the ‘young cousin’ and his gf.” The room did not have an attached bathroom, and they struggled to find somewhere nearby. The experience left them disappointed with the promised château stay.

A different user questioned the idea of paying the couple directly. “Every wedding I have been to, I have paid for the room,” they wrote. “No way would I Venmo money. I would want to book directly through the chateaux/hotel.”

Other commenters shared their own complaints about wedding accommodation. One guest recalled paying €750 for a three-night stay at a European destination wedding, where they said the rooms were dirty, the mattresses were uncomfortable and there was no air conditioning. They also said six guests shared one bathroom.

Others argued that guests could simply decline the accommodation and book elsewhere. Another commenter summed up the broader debate bluntly: “The best destination wedding etiquette is not to have one.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared by Reddit users. The details above reflect their accounts in the r/weddingshaming discussion.